Jacob Smith: Trying a mystical world

That’s not a question that I ever thought I would be able to answer yes to, but now, thanks to Democrat news editor Sinclaire Sparkman, I can say that I’ve survived to tell the tale of being hypnotized.

I was skeptical, as I think most people would be. The only hypnotism I knew about was the kind in movies and cartoons where they swing a clock back and forth and make somebody cluck like a chicken or something equally weird. The particular hypnotist I saw had a picture of a clock swinging back and forth on the front page of his website, which didn’t help my nerves.

The hypnotist, Gabriel Saunders, assured me there was nothing to worry about, that his hypnotism was nothing like what we see in movies and TV shows. I’m pretty sure he could see how nervous I was when I first met him.

He started telling me his story about how hypnotism had helped him stop smoking by connecting his conscious and unconscious minds. It sounded pretty weird to me, but I was still willing to give it a try.

Gabriel showed us some cool tricks we can do with our minds. For instance, he had me put my hands together in fists with my pointer fingers out. He told me to imagine my fingers were magnets, and sure enough, they started moving toward each other.

“It’s all in your own mind,” he kept saying. “It’s nothing that I do to you; it’s what you can do yourself. I’m just the guide.”

He told me to relax and follow his instructions, which I did as best as I could. The actual hypnosis was strange. I never felt like I was “under” necessarily. He asked me to close my eyes, so I did, but there was never a point where I felt like I was in any kind of trance.

I will say it was super relaxing. He had me take several deep breaths and relax my body all the way down to my toes, which was great in the middle of a workday. He told me I would feel either light or heavy in my body when I went “under,” and that part was true. I definitely felt a sense of weightlessness.

I guess my view of hypnotism was so skewed by what I’ve seen on TV, I was expecting some grand change when I was hypnotized. What actually happened was pretty much exactly what Gabriel said would happen; I was very relaxed and there was a sense of weightlessness.

Gabriel does hypnotism to help people with their addictions a lot. I’m a nail biter. I can’t remember a time when I wasn’t a nail biter, but we never got into that, so I can’t speak on whether he’s effective in that way. What I can say is that I got exactly what he promised me, a relaxing unique experience.

Jacob Smith is a staff writer for The Democrat. Email him at jsmith@lebanondemocrat.com and follow him on Twitter @wilsonnewsroom.