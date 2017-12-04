Randall Hutto: December is a favorite time of year

December is always one of my favorite times of year. It seems as though everyone is just a little kinder around the holidays. Families come together, relationships are restored and love seems to permeate through our differences. No matter your background or religion, the sights and sounds of celebrations across the world just seem to unite us all – even if only for a moment.

In the trying times that our world is currently facing, the peace found throughout this holiday season – as we unite together – is something I pray we hold fast to in 2018. We may not all agree, but we can all be respectful, kind and bring peace into any situation we face.

This holiday season, I encourage you to look around and give thanks for things we often take for granted such as safety, shelter, food and an opportunity to work. Some people, including individuals right here in Wilson County, for one reason or another, are not as fortunate. There are children and families who won’t wake up to gifts Dec. 25. They may not even wake up in a house. Some individuals aren’t worried about where to find the latest gadget or gift, but instead where to find the next meal. It’s a sad-but-true reality here in our own community. This holiday season, I am especially thankful for organizations in our government such as our police officers and first responders and our community such as Compassionate Hands, among many others, that care for those that need a “hand up” this December.

As county mayor, I strive to help each and every individual who reaches out to my office, but that’s not always possible. It truly takes a village, and I am thankful that our community is one that steps in to make a difference in each citizen’s life.

This holiday season, more than ever, I am so thankful for the opportunity to serve each of you in this role. I pray you have a very happy holiday season and a blessed 2018.

Randall Hutto is mayor of Wilson County.