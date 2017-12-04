John McMillin: The season of giving reaps many rewards

Allow me, if you will, to talk about charitable giving. While a donation to United Way of Wilson County and the Upper Cumberland is best when it comes from the heart, we can appreciate any gift, which helps us improve the lives of thousands of Middle Tennessee residents. With that in mind, here are some benefits from the Charity Navigator website you should know about.

“A gift to a qualified charitable organization may entitle you to a charitable contribution deduction against your income tax if you itemize deductions. If the gifts are deductible, the actual cost of the donation is reduced by your tax savings. For example, if you are in the 33 percent tax bracket, the actual cost of a $100 donation is only $67 – $100 less the $33 tax savings. As your income tax bracket increases, the real cost of your charitable gift decreases, making contributions more attractive for those in higher brackets. The actual cost to a person in the lowest bracket, 15 percent, for a $100 contribution is $85. For a person in the highest bracket, 35 percent, the actual cost is only $65,” according to Charity Navigator.

“A contribution to a qualified charity is deductible in the year in which it is paid. Putting the check in the mail to the charity constitutes payment. A contribution made on a credit card is deductible in the year it is charged to your credit card, even if payment to the credit card company is made in a later year.”

“Most, but not all, charitable organizations qualify for a charitable contribution deduction. You can deduct contributions only if they are made to or for the use of a qualified recipient. No charitable contribution deduction is allowed for gifts to certain other kinds of organizations, even if those organizations are exempt from income tax.”

The Charity Navigator also reports, “…there are limits to how much you can deduct, but they’re very high. For most people, the limits on charitable contributions don’t apply. Only if you contribute more than 20 percent of your adjusted gross income to charity is it necessary to be concerned about donation limits. If the contribution is made to a public charity, the deduction is limited to 50 percent of your contribution base. For example, if you have an adjusted gross income of $100,000, your deduction limit for that year is $50,000.”

All donors should document separate contributions of $250 or more with written confirmation from the charity. Remember that a canceled check is not enough proof by itself.

Tax rules are far too complicated to fully explore in one column. We encourage donors to consult with their tax adviser to be compliant. Finally, we suggest visiting charitynavigator.org for more information on these tax rules and if your gift will be deductible. Finally, remember it’s always better to give than receive. The true reward of charitable donations is that it allows you to give and receive.

John McMillin is president of United Way of Wilson County and the Upper Cumberland. Email him at john@givetouwwc.org.