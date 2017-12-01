Linda Alessi: The story began with Poppa...

The Gangis, Poppa and his three brothers traveled from Bronte, Sicily to Naples to board the ship that would take them to America. These three young boys came from a small town where they were surrounded by parents, cousins and friends. How frightened they must have been to leave behind all they knew since birth. They dreamed of a better life and all that America promised was awaiting them.

Naples was a big city and they had been warned. Be wary of strangers and thieves. They knew no one in Naples, so the three stayed side by side as they walked through the streets to the dock. They each had a small bundle tied with string that held all their possessions. The bundles contained a clean shirt, underwear and a pair of trousers. Tucked between the clothes were the most precious of all, photographs of the family. They each had a small amount of money.

As they climbed up the gangplank on the SS Washington, they looked back to the land of their birth with mixed emotions. This ship would take them to America and they could not turn back. My father, Vincent, and my uncles, Frank and Louis, were proud young men, and they dreamed of opportunities awaiting them. America was the ultimate destination for these immigrants.

The voyage was long, and the brothers stayed close during the whole trip. They probably feared separation and dared not move about. This ship was filled with immigrants going to the new world, America. It was a mass of people of all ages, and the sounds and smells of humanity were evident throughout.

The first look on their new country, America, was the Statue of Liberty. The lady who beckons and greets so many of the immigrants who come here. Records show the SS Washington arrived in the United States on May 17, 1901. Poppa and the others went through Ellis Island, and he was declared, a healthy Italian, 15 years of age with no disabilities and able to read and write Italian. He also had $38 in his possession.

When they arrived in New York, they found relatives who were waiting for them. They helped the three to find lodging and work. The Gangi brothers were hardworking men. My father and his brother, Frank, were barbers, and Louis was a shoemaker.

My father moved to Philadelphia and lived as a border with the Camano family. This family came from his hometown, Bronte in Sicily. The town was named after the Bronte sisters who were the nieces of Horatio Nelson. Lord Nelson lived there when the Queen of England commissioned him.

Poppa’s Sicily was full of history encompassing many cultures, since it had been conquered over and over again through the ages. The English, French, Norseman and the Moors all have left their influence in the region.

The Camano family had a daughter, Maria, who fell in love with the new boarder. This was the beginning of a love affair that lasted a lifetime. They shared much in common and dreamed the dreams of most young people in love. It is from their union that I became the last of their eight children. The brothers and sister who were there for me and each other all of our lives were so fortunate.

I have tried to imagine the relationship between Momma and Poppa. How did they relate as young lovers, and again the loving parents of their large brood? What affection was shown to each other? How did my siblings interact? Since I came so late in the family, I sometimes feel deprived of the experiences my brothers and sister shared with my parents. It is only in the recounting of episodes that I have come to know my parents better. It is common knowledge by all who knew my Poppa and Momma that they had a special love and devotion to each other. Their love is a precious gift they bestowed upon their children.

Poppa was a quiet, strong man with sound morals. He was honest and set an example for his children to follow. His influence has remained throughout the lives of his children and his children’s children. His love for his family was unquestionable. Momma was a warm, loving person who was strong willed and outgoing. She was a woman with insight and a zest for life. I have been truly blessed to be a member of this family. Their love and guidance helped me to become the woman I am today.

Linda Alessi is a contributing columnist writing about life beyond the younger years.