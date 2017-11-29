Jacob Smith: Becoming a has-been

The days when me and all of the other club volleyball players at MTSU would laugh at all of the older people who put teams into college tournaments and complained about their aching joints and bones the whole time.

These days, I find myself on the other end of the laughing.

A couple of weekends ago, I traveled down to the University of Alabama with a group of former college players for the school’s annual men’s volleyball tournament.

When the Alabama club president invited me, I thought it would be no issue; just throw together a team, roll down there and come back as champions.

My first mistake was assuming that putting together a team would be easy. Between former teammates now too busy with work to travel and last minute cancellations, by the time the day actually came, I felt lucky to even have a full roster.

Then came the trip down there. I really don’t have any reason to complain as I drove the whole way and therefore had plenty of space, but squeezing five people in my little Honda Civic for a three-and-a-half hour road trip wasn’t the most comfortable. Especially given that the average height in the car was around 6’3” even with my 5’10” self bringing us down.

We eventually made it there – on time by some miracle – only to find that we played the host team, Alabama, in the first round of games.

I had seen Alabama’s team play in my senior year at Milligan College and they were surprisingly cohesive for a club team. Most of the guys on my team had never played together before, so it wasn’t the best first-round game.

We lost, although they only beat us two games to one, which wasn’t bad considering our lack of team chemistry and most of us thought they were the team to beat in the tournament anyways.

The rest of the seeding games went surprisingly well and we didn’t drop another set playing both Auburn and the University of Northern Alabama.

We took a break for lunch and came back to find ourselves seeded fifth out of eight teams, which was a little surprising considering we only lost one game and brought the second ranked team to three games.

Our first round game was against Kennesaw State University, who we played fairly well against and pulled out an easy two game to none win.

By this time, the fatigue was really setting in for me and the rest of my team.

So we go into the semi-finals against Georgia Tech feeling pretty good about how we’re playing, but tired. We managed to squeak out a two game to one win over Tech and earn a trip to the finals against – of course – Alabama.

Now, at this point we were exhausted, but it’s the finals, and we’re all determined to go home winners.

We split the first two games and come to the deciding third game where we jump out to a 10-2 lead in a game to 15. Then we hit the giant wall of exhaustion.

Somehow, I honestly can’t even remember how it happened except to say it was a series of bad plays on our part, we find ourselves down 12-10.

Luckily, our setter was a former professional player and decided that he was going to carry the rest of us to a win no matter how hard we tried to lose.

He went back to serve when we were down 12-11 and managed to serve us all the way to a win.

There was very little celebration as we all collapsed after the last point was scored.

It was a long drive home that night and most of the team slept, except me of course, because I was driving.

I wouldn’t trade the experience though. I’m just going to have to adjust to being the out of shape guy that all of the college kids laugh at.

Jacob Smith is a staff writer for The Democrat. Email him at jsmith@lebanondemocrat.com and follow him on Twitter @wilsonnewsroom.