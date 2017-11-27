Sarah Haston: Five strategies for small businesses

• Use the latest and greatest technologies: With so many innovative technologies releasing daily it’s never been easier to equip ourselves with the latest and greatest. In this day and age you’re better off partnering with another company than building it yourself. Integrate your products and services with others to offer your customers the best experience possible.

For example, you can integrate your platform with an online payment solution to create a seamless payment experience for your customers. Whether you’re sending invoices or accepting payments directly on your website, choosing the right payments partner makes all the difference.

• Become a premium player: When it comes to pricing your products and services, it’s often difficult to find that “sweet spot.” Typically competitive pricing is associated with the cheapest rates. However, there’s something to be said about becoming the premium offering in the space.

This means you price your goods and services higher than the competition and simply offer more. If your customers can gain value from your services then your price point can be easily justified. On the contrary, you need to be absolutely sure you’re on top of it. If you promise premium and deliver a substandard experience you’ll have a hard time recovering since there are so many cheaper alternatives available.

• Create useful content: Data is extremely valuable. Instead of constantly using other company’s statistics, create them yourself. Produce content and case studies that provide relevant data points and statistics to your industry.

• Make changes from the inside out: Investing in a strong and positive company culture will do wonders for your business. Take the Uber and Lyft situation for example. Uber was hammered recently for a truly toxic company culture, while Lyft has gained praise for quite the opposite.

While Uber is still the largest competitor in the ride-share space it’s still clear Lyft is the runner up largely based on their company culture.

• Create influencers: The more influence your company has the more it’ll stand out against your competition. One of the best ways to increase your influence is by creating influencers out of your employees.

Sure it’s good to create influence around your brand, but at the end of the day, people are what make companies succeed. Have your employees engage with community events and speak at local civic groups or conferences. The more influence your employees have the more your company as a whole will be respected as a key influencer.

• Final thoughts: Gaining a competitive edge in business is no easy task. Not only that, maintaining it is just as difficult if not harder. That said, it’s something every business owner must do if they want to establish their name in the industry. Use these five strategies religiously and you’ll be pleasantly surprised by the results.

Sarah Haston is economic development director in Lebanon.