Got milk? One adventuresome family tries

• Get the goat onto the milk stand and secure her.

• Wash your hands.

• Clean the udder and the teats with warm water and soap.

• Wrap your fingers and thumb around each teat to trap some milk in the teat and squeeze quickly.

• When you think the udder is empty, massage the back and bottom of the udder and tap it gently to encourage further let-down.

• Pour the milk through a clean, filtered strainer into a clean jar.

• Dip the teats in a sanitizer such as Derma Sept Teat Dip.

• Return the goat to the herd.

• Clean the bucket and strainer and air dry.

• Never, ever admit to your husband that goats may have been your biggest mistake to date.

So for a few years now, we’ve had chickens. Before we got them, I read all about raising and caring for them. Thereafter, I went to the co-op and bought a cute chicken coop. We then handpicked the chicks from a darling little farm in Smith County. We let the children name them. All was well for a few days.

They were promptly massacred.

We tried again.

Ditto.

Third time was the charm. Gone was the cute chicken coop, soon to be replaced with a metal prison surrounded by barbed wire. No more fancy chickens, instead we bought cheap chickens from the farmers market. Chickens that looked like they’d put up a fight.

Since then we’ve had plenty of eggs. So many eggs I’ve been giving them away. So many eggs that I’ve come to realize that I’m a farmer at heart.

And farmers don’t just raise chickens. They raise other animals, as well.

So back to the books I went and soon settled on Nigerian dwarf goats – small in stature, mild-temperaments and excellent milk producers.

So what, no one in my family drinks goat milk. Trivial detail really.

And long story short…I ended up with five goats in less than seven days – three adult girls and two baby girls. One of which was ready to be milked.

I read the books. Watched videos. Followed blogs. Talked incessantly about all things goat.

Easy peasy. Steps 1-2-3, and by this time next year, I’ll be making goat milk soap. Five years from now I’ll be producing goat milk products nationwide.

Step 1, of course, in order to build a goat milk empire, one must first, milk a goat.

There is a video. My husband is reluctantly in the background. My daughter covertly filming – as teenagers are apt to do these days – as I attempt to grab teats and massage udders. There was a little goat bahhing, some loud human shrieking and lots of “I told you so” from the peanut gallery.

What I learned from my goat experience is as follows:

• Just because your husband was raised in Watertown does not mean he knows how to milk a goat.

• Grabbing teats and massaging udders takes a steady hand, agile reflexes and a keen desire to prove your husband wrong.

• There is a reason why goat milk is not a dairy option at Starbucks.

• There is no “for sale” category on Craigslist for used goats.

So yes, the goats are staying. And no, the video is not for sale.

