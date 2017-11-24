Bobby Wolff and Hugh Kelsey – What’s with you two guys?

Well, this one thing I do remember, and that is reading one of the Wolff man’s columns on bridge where the bidding was so inaccurate that I wrote and asked him why.

He replied he always had to make South the declarer. I refrained from writing back and suggesting that he reverse all the hands, North to South and East to West.

So as I was reading a chapter in one of Kelsey’s books on what to lead, I noticed he gave a hand that was similar to Wolff’s style.

If you don’t play that a jump to three hearts or three spades over partner’s opening one no-trump doesn’t mean that each of the bids is showing a five-five heart-spade distribution, this will be meaningless. The difference is that three hearts is showing less than 10 points and three spades is game forcing.

Now it is true that sometimes, but rarely, the opener of the no-trump will have two doubletons…but really rarely.

Realizing that, take a look at this hand (at right) and see the problem.

After North’s one no-trump opening, South jumps to three spades. What does North do…like my father, who just wants to play no trump, he bids three no-trump, denying three of either major.

Not to be outdone, South bids four hearts, saying now that he has six hearts and five spades. Guess he got that three of diamonds mixed up with his hearts.

And if you saw North had opened one no-trump with 13 points, give yourself a pat on the back.

By now I am tired of the whole thing and don’t care what the lead should be. I’m going back to John Grisham’s latest which, at least I can understand…and enjoy.

Nancy Evins, of Lebanon, is a certified bridge instructor. Email her at na_evins@att.net.