John Grant: Grateful through struggles

I asked Brian how he was managing. He works in a senior residential center. He said every time he walks through the halls, he is thankful for two good legs. He never worries about getting a paycheck. Overall, his family is healthy and happy. There are many reasons to be grateful.

I told him I appreciated his spirit of gratitude. With a tear in his eye, he said it was the only way he could survive.

The ancient Roman philosopher Cicero (106-43 BC) wrote that, “Gratitude is not only the greatest of the virtues, but the parent of all others.” You could make a long list of virtues that grow out of gratitude:

• Humility starts with recognizing your dependence on others.

• Honesty rests on a clear view of yourself and the world, and gratitude gives you a broader view of reality.

• Kindness begins when you realize how good it feels to experience the kindness of others.

• Joy is noticing the good lifts your spirit, while dwelling on problems drains you.

Patience and endurance grow when you see blessings in each day, even while you wait on better times to unfold.

Self-control starts with a vision of a better way to act, and gratitude opens that door.

Courage is easier to find when you recall how your past was packed with blessings, even in the midst of challenges.

Aside from the virtues it cultivates, gratitude has a way of attracting additional blessings. Have you ever noticed that when someone says thank you, you want to be kind to them again? It seems to be a universal principle that planting seeds of gratitude yields a crop of blessings.

Saying thank you does not eliminate pain from our lives. It does, however, make struggles more bearable, like it did for my friend Brian. This is one reason I Thessalonians 5:18 encourages believers to “give thanks in all circumstances.”

My friend, Steve, tells a great story about being thankful during a time of crisis. Last year, he bought an airplane and was hauling it home from Virginia on a trailer. As he exited the interstate, the load shifted, and the plane and trailer flipped. The wreck blocked traffic for hours, as two wreckers and a crane were required to clean up the mess.

Steve is grateful as he tells the story. Nobody was hurt. Air bags deployed, and seat belts worked. Emergency personnel and other drivers were kind and helpful. He was able to drive his battered truck home after the wreck. Insurance covered a good bit of the cost. He had the means to pay a large towing bill. The plane was not yet insured, so he is getting a chance to re-build it. He has learned how to install rivets, a valuable new skill. Best of all, he has a super cool story to tell.

I found myself smiling as Steve told his story. His grateful spirit drew me in, and it made me want to be grateful, too.

Practice genuine gratitude this week – not just a perfunctory “thanks.” Notice when others help you, look them in the eye and say “thank you” with intentional warmth. You might be surprised how it changes your spirit and encourages others around you.

John Grant is a minister at College Hills Church of Christ in Lebanon. Preacher’s Corner features a new local preacher each month writing a column.