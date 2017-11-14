Xavier Smith: Show some respect for the coaches

In case you missed it, Tennessee State University defensive end Latrelle Lee was dismissed from the team and kicked out of the university after he punched the Tigers’ head strength coach T.J. Greenstone during Saturday’s game.

I don’t know the circumstances that led to Lee feeling the need to strike Greenstone, who was walking away and stumbled to the ground from the blows. Regardless of Lee’s feelings, he was wrong.

A player should never hit a coach or superior unless they feels like their safety is threatened or the coach gets physical first in an aggressive way.

This isn’t the 1980s, so the notion that coaches can grab, push or get physical with a player simply because they are the coach doesn’t fly with me. At the same time, a player has to know how to stay in a player’s place.

For those who don’t know, the Lebanon Democrat covers Wilson County high school football games on Friday nights, which sometimes requires a reporter to be on a team’s sideline during the game.

One of these Fridays this season, I found myself on the sideline of a team that was having a pretty good season and was in the middle of a heated must-win game. I won’t say what team or mention players’ names.

After a big score, the team’s quarterback - the leader - tried to hype up the crowd but was on the playing field while doing so. The team’s trainer pulled the player back to the sideline to prevent what would have been a costly penalty that could have cost them the game.

In response, instead of the player giving the trainer thanks for reminding him of how costly the penalty would have been, he shouted to the adult, “You’re just the trainer.”

He’s right - he’s the trainer. The same trainer that runs onto the field whenever he was in the dirt with an ailment or bruise.

I don’t know how the trainer kept his composure because I probably would have lost it on the player. That moment highlighted to me the difficulty that comes with being a coach or trainer nowadays.

I coached a couple of seasons at Walter J. Baird and Watertown middle schools and I know firsthand that some students don’t show adults, let alone coaches, the level of respect they deserve.

I was taught to treat the janitor with the same respect you do the CEO. I’ll never understand how a person, especially a child or player dealing with an authority figure, believes being disrespectful is acceptable.

Many times, the answer can be found in the athlete’s home life, but regardless, there has to be some level of understanding that you respect the coach or leave.

Xavier Smith is a staff writer for The Democrat. Email him at xsmith@lebanondemocrat.com and follow him on Twitter @wilsonnewswritr.