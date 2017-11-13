Sarah Haston: Focus on positive, avoid the negativity

Whether they nag, gossip, spread rumors, act mean or rude or just generally have an unpleasant vibe about them, there will come a time when you have to deal with unpleasantness at work. It’s natural to feel discouraged when confronted with this. You may even be faced with feeling less worthwhile or insignificant. It’s a horrible feeling to have.

Unfortunately, there’s no magic wand to make all negative people disappear, and you can’t transform them into positive thinkers – well not easily anyway. What you can do is learn to deal with them effectively, so that your work isn’t negatively impacted and your workplace is more pleasant. Try some of these tactics to mitigate the damage:

• Define boundaries: Don’t feel pressured into sitting through long conversations with negative people. Too much time with someone who has a negative attitude, can cause their gloom and doom to rub off on you. Setting boundaries is essential for staying positive and avoiding destructive chatter. Sometimes negative people are hard to avoid because your work requires you to interact with them. You can’t control that aspect, but you can control your level of engagement with them. Limit your interactions with these negative people by keeping the conversations short and to the point.

• Employee cleansing: The old saying “one bad apple can spoil the bunch,” couldn’t be more true. Your organization’s culture is a vital part of your company’s success. Before you know it, harboring negative people can lead to the spread of negative behavior and habits that infiltrate the office environment. That’s something you can’t afford, as negativity can damage your reputation and impact your business success. That’s why it’s important for you to take necessary steps that will cleanse your workplace of negative people. Start by counselling individuals and encouraging them to alter their behavior and mindset into positive energy. If that fails, it’s probably best to part ways.

• Don’t overanalyze: Negative people generally behave irrationally and nonsensically. Not everything they say has logic or truth behind it. If you try to decode why they do what they do, you’ll waste your valuable time. Try to take your personal feelings out of the equation. Words that may seem like they are directed at you may be more a reflection of the other person than anything about you. Sometimes these things just “get to us,” but when possible, try to look at it from a distance and keep the emotions out of it.

• Positivity overload: One way to kill negativity is to submerge yourself with so much positivity that there’s no place left for negative feelings. Positivity overload can keep you happier, more focused and energized. One way to increase your positivity is to interact with positive people – at work, home and other gatherings. Positive people lift you up and make you feel good. Everyone needs more of that in their life. Anytime you feel that your emotions are getting the best of you or that negativity is creeping in, reach out to your network of positive people to get you back on course and return you to calm waters.

• Focus on yourself: You love your job, right? You love the company you work for and, most of the people you work with. Don’t let negative people ruin it all for you. Why let yourself be their victim? Instead of letting negative people distract you from your purpose and goals, stay focused. There is a reason you’re here and you have your own goals to accomplish. Negative people are just outside noise – tune them out and you’ll stay positive, focused and happier.

Negative people will be in every workplace, but you don’t have to let them ruin your office environment. By practicing some of these tips you just might be able to overshadow them and who knows, maybe some of your positivity may just rub off on them.

Sarah Haston is economic development director in Lebanon.