Jacob Smith: Fantasy football update

With that in mind, here’s how the season has actually gone so far.

Right off the bat, I thought that the draft went really well. I didn’t reach for anybody early, stacked my team with running backs and wide receivers in the first several rounds and ended up with what I thought was a decent team; and it has been a decent team, when everyone is healthy.

My biggest draft mistake was the man who has now become my real-life arch nemesis – at least in my eyes; he almost certainly doesn’t know that I exist – Martavis Bryant.

For reasons known only to himself Bryant has decided to completely tank this year by asking for a trade and being nothing short of a diva on social media, which led to him being benched by his real life team the Pittsburgh Steelere. The results have been bad for the Steelers and devastating for my Fantasy Team, now christened “Shooting 4 Not Last.” The decision to use the number 4 in the name wasn’t an attempt to be cool, Yahoo has a character limit for fantasy teams.

Despite my frustrations with Bryant, I was sitting comfortably in the middle of the standings, when my fantasy football savior arrived; Deshaun Watson. I was able to pick him up when he got the starting job with the Houston Texans, though I’ll admit, I benched him the first two weeks thinking his first couple games were a fluke.

Once I realized that he was the real deal, and my team started winning with him at the helm, I was seeing the imaginary trophy that our league winner gets every year like it was already mine.

Some of you already know, though, why this is a tragic story. Watson tore his ACL in practice. It was reportedly a non-contact injury.

Last week, without Watson and with several starters on bye week, I got beat 79-108.

Which brings us to where I currently sit. My fantasy dreams have gone the way of Deshaun Watson’s ACL and Martavis Bryant’s self-respect.

So for all the talking I did about how this year would be the year that I reached the summit of the league and planted my flag, I find myself once again just hoping that I make the playoffs.

In all seriousness, though, it’s really all just for fun. I enjoy being able to play with my aunt and uncle who live in another state as well as some of my friends who I don’t see nearly as much as I used to. If that means I have to put up with the occasional Twitter antics of an overpaid diva, then so be it. Well worth it I’d say.

