Sarah Haston: Check out some advances in the digital landscape

An example is the Pokémon Go craze that took the world by storm in 2016. The augmented reality game exploded onto the app scene last summer. And while a series of technical and safety-related missteps led to its slowdown  it quickly clued marketers into the possibility of augmented reality.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, the mobile app Snapchat has held on strong in the social media realm since 2012. This social media star introduced marketers and brands to the power of expiring content – which innately goes against marketing in general. Snapchat has held on so strong that it was offered and rejected a $3 billion buyout from Facebook.

With the digital world changing so fast and constantly evolving with new technologies – consumers are walking hand in hand with the rapid changes, and in order for your business to keep up, you too must evolve in the digital marketplace. This means adding digital marketing into your overall marketing strategy. Here is a quick look at the top five trends to help you get started.

• Visual content: Today, we face information overload and as a result society, is increasingly becoming all about the visuals. People need clear, concise information, and visuals do just that. Did you know the brain processes visual information 60,000 times faster than text? Plus, the right visuals have the ability to create and enhance emotions and feelings. Visuals are important to establish your brand’s identity in the digital marketplace. Easily stated – looks matter when it comes to visual marketing.

• Interactive content: We hear engagement all the time now, but what does it truly mean? The desire for connections and engagement is what’s driving the current demand for visual content. But, this same desire for engagement is now leading marketers to discover a new, monumental need for interactive content. Consumers are basically saying, “I want to play, too.” In effect, these new forms of content – quizzes and polls, contests, voting and animated infographics – are adding a whole new layer of depth to the total user experience. But, more importantly, they are inviting the user in to be a part of the brand. They are enhancing connectivity and effectively turning one-time visitors into brand loyalists and brand advocates.

• Live video: Today, online videos account for more than 50 percent of all mobile usage, and video content is growing daily. Another form of visual content, videos have the power to connect with consumers and deliver a truckload of information, feelings, thoughts and responses all within a matter of seconds, yes seconds.

In order to raise emotions and excitement for users, brands now “go live.” Businesses are able to promote their content ahead of time and then interact in real-time with their consumers. This live element is adding a humanistic component to brands, helping to increase feelings of trust and honesty amongst consumers. This all connects to the idea of I want it and I want it now…

• Expiring content: Coming back to the influence of Snapchat and looking a little deeper into the effects of expiring content for marketers and consumers. Much like the live video element, expiring content is helping to increase excitement for consumers. With expiring content, users are given a limited window of time to view content before it quickly disappears into oblivion, never to be seen or heard from again. This creates a massive sense of urgency, and in a world where interconnectivity takes the cake, the thought of not knowing what’s going on is, well, utterly disturbing. The expiring content helps gain the user’s interest, while also working to keep their eyes glued to the screen in anticipation of what’s to come. Have you noticed? People don’t put their phones down.

• In-store applications: This theme of bringing brands to life is strong in our final digital marketing trend. Retail brands are now finding ways to digitally interact with their customers, live and in-store – seamlessly blending physical marketing elements of the past with modern digital elements of the present.

Beacon technology is at the forefront of this new marketing strategy. The installation of more than one million beacon devices is forecasted for U.S. retailers this year. Basically, beacons are physical landmarks that send signals to smartphones. These signals allow shoppers to scan in-store products, read reviews and check to see what’s in stock. Retailers are able to use beacons to send push notifications to shoppers, allowing them to see what special deals are offered on items throughout the store

The in-store marketing trend is one way to blend the physical and digital world, while trying to enhance user interactivity. Today, digital connections are dominating our world, and digital marketing is utilizing technology to establish connections with your consumers.

Sarah Haston is economic development director in Lebanon.