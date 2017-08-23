Jacob Smith: This magic moment

I am all too aware that 19 years is a long time to spend in school and just have a bachelor’s degree, but hey, I got there eventually.

I’ve been assured by plenty of my friends that life magically improves when you get your degree, and I’m very excited.

Here are five things I’m most excited about when I get my degree.

1. The ability to competently talk politics.

For years, I’ve assumed that the reason I was incapable of sounding intelligent when it came to politics was because I didn’t follow any of the events going on in the political world. Silly me.

I’ve been assured that the moment I touch my degree, my head will magically fill with information about world events and I’ll understand words like “filibuster” and “incumbent”.

I can’t wait to show all my friends all my new knowledge when I get my degree.

2. The ability to grow a full beard.

I’ll admit, for a long time I thought that being around my predecessor Jake Old and my editor Jared Felkins was having a negative effect on my facial hair.

I assumed they were using some kind of weird “beard-voodoo” to sap away all of my own beard-growing abilities and channeling them into their own.

I now have it on good authority that when I finally receive my degree, I’ll be able to grow a full, healthy beard without all the patchy spots I currently have.

I can’t wait till all my friends get a look at my new beard when I get my degree.

3. The right to sit at the adult table at family gatherings.

I’m actually not sure that getting a degree does this, but it must because at 24 I still find myself at the kid’s table at almost every family gathering we have.

Call this one wishful thinking.

4. The sudden urge to watch police shows all the time.

I just assume this one’s coming because just about everyone I know that could reasonably called an adult has an irrational obsession with one police show or another.

I feel left out when everyone I know wants to talk about what happened on this week’s CSI episode while at the same time feeling no desire to watch it myself.

I can’t wait to be able to talk crime shows with all of my friends when I get my degree.

5. The right to criticize the younger generation for things out of their control.

I’m actually really excited about this one.

The last couple years all that has come out of my dad’s mouth has been “millenials this” and “millenials that” and most of the time it’s stuff that is totally out of my control.

I’m not even sure what the generation younger than me is called but I assure you, they’re going to get a piece of my mind for Twitter, or something, I don’t know.

I can’t wait to criticize the younger generation when I get my degree.

Jacob Smith is a staff writer for The Democrat. Email him at jsmith@lebanondemocrat.com and follow him on Twitter @wilsonnewsroom.