Michael Ruttlen: Church hurt: Cause, effect and restoration

It is a “silent killer” because of what it does deep in the fabric of the mind, heart and soul of the wounded. If not dealt with, it will destroy future happiness, joy and well being.

Hurt is defined as to “physically injure, harm, wound, damage, abuse, disable, incapacitate, maim, mutilate,” according to Webster’s dictionary.

By this definition, we should all have the understanding hurt is universal, and there are no barriers. There are different types of hurt, but they all have the same definition.

In my examination of the various perspectives of “the church” and the unbiased definition of the word “hurt,” I have created an outline of my own survey. This survey has been given to a variety of people with different backgrounds, including black, white, homosexuals, lesbians, Hispanics, atheists and various religious denominations. The chart is a reflection of 50 surveys with “church hurt” feedback, about 75 surveys given in all.

You are also anonymously welcome to respond to the survey below by answering questions and forwarding them to editor@lebanondemocrat.com.

Your religious affiliation: check all that apply

__Jewish __Islam __Christian (_________________________) __None currently but in the past __Non-denominational __Hindu __Other______________________

Race: __White __Black __Latino __Asian __Indian __ American Indian __Other______________________

Sex: ___Male ___Female

Age: ________

1. Have or do you ever felt or feel let down by religious leaders?

__Yes __No

2. Has or had your religious leader(s) exposed things held in confidence or secret?

__Yes__No

3. Have you felt your talents aren’t or weren’t being considered by religious leaders?

__Yes__No

4. Do you feel that your leader(s) listens or listened to your concerns?

__Yes__No

5. Where or are your needs being met or considered?

__Yes__No

6. Do or have you feel or felt welcome into the affiliation or church?

__Yes__No

7. Do or did you participate in social activities?

__Yes__No

8. Have you been asked to leave the local church or affiliation for any reason?

__Yes__No

9. Are you going to leave or have you left the church or affiliation?

__Yes__No

10. Have you been hurt by the church or affiliation?

__Yes__No

How? ___________________________________________________

Church hurt will be continued in next week’s column.

Michael Ruttlen Sr. is senior pastor of Pickett-Rucker United Methodist Church in Lebanon. Preacher’s Corner features a new local preacher each month writing a column.