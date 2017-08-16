Randall Hutto: Joint Economic and Community Development Board gets job done

“Wilson County, the place to be.”

Just travel a short distance in any direction in Wilson County, and you’ll be sure to find either a place to grab a bite to eat, a shopping center or tourist attraction. Our proximity to Nashville makes us appealing to both perspective business investors and residents. So how does one find pertinent information about our county? What “tips the scales” in our favor for a business or potential new resident? A great resource that is often overlooked is our Joint Economic and Community Development Board website.

The JECDB is a vital part of our county’s growth. It is a governmental economic development agency. The communities of Mt. Juliet, Lebanon, Watertown and Wilson County comprise the JECDB and participate in funding of the organization. The JECDB is focused on industrial, office, retail and business recruiting. The recruiting efforts are part of a strategic plan to increase and diversify the overall tax base of Wilson County.

In addition, the JECDB serves the existing business base for all of Wilson County through business retention efforts and expansion efforts. Much of these efforts are accomplished through the Industry Alliance Partnership and serve as an information source for local businesses. The organization serves as the sole economic development organization for Wilson County and garners support from the local Chambers of Commerce and elected bodies.

The Joint Economic and Community Development Board of Wilson County was created in 1989 by a group of local community and business leaders. The leaders’ goal was to lay a foundation for economic and community development for Mt. Juliet, Lebanon, Watertown and Wilson County within one organization. The leaders strived to encourage economic and community development to broaden and increase the tax base of Wilson County.

The organization still develops its annual marketing plan and goals to ensure consistency with its purpose and mission. JECDB believes that working together as a community builds consensus and positive results in economic and community development for all of Wilson County.

Visit the site doingbiz.org, and you’ll find a wide range of search criteria for locating buildings for lease or purchase; a resource perfect for both business investors and real estate agents. You can find information surrounding our business climate complete with logistics, demographics and incentives just to name a few. You can also get direct links to utilities, chambers of commerce and cities’ information. Stay abreast of what’s happening by subscribing to the newsletter.

In addition to business information there is wealth of community information. You can research tourism, health care facilities, entertainment and education within Wilson County. This tool is useful for real estate agents or residents looking to relocate to our area. With two tremendous school systems in the county, the JECDB website provides an opportunity to research the schools in our area this includes private and higher education. You will also find a listing of our local parks and family recreation facilities.

G.C. Hixson and all the members of the JECD team have a tremendous task before them. They focus much of their time and energy looking for ways to promote our county and bring in more industry and retail. Throughout the years, their hard work has helped to bring in many businesses allowing us to provide local jobs for our residents and, in turn, boost our economy. I appreciate all the work they do and thank them for continuing to make Wilson County the place to be.

The website has something for everyone. Whether you’re looking for a building to start your business, a realtor looking to promote the location or a resident who wants to experience something new in our county, Wilson County is the place to be.

Call the JECDB office for more information at 615-443-1210.

Randall Hutto is mayor of Wilson County.