Jacob Smith: Lessons learned

I was reminded of a lesson my grandfather taught me when I was younger.

A lot of things I learned from him were things that he just straight up told me. This particular lesson was more something I had to learn from experience.

It all started when I first saw Rocky 3 at 12 years old and thought it was the most awesome movie ever made. I decided then that I was going to be the boxing heavyweight champion of the world.

Luckily, my grandpa had been a boxer when he was younger and finished second in Indiana’s Golden Gloves tournament when he was 18. He also lived right next door to me and was only too happy when asked him to train me to box.

He got me some brand new training gloves, hooked up the old punching bags that he had lying out in his barn and started teaching me the basics of boxing.

For that first week, I would walk over to his house every day after school and he would have some new workout for me to do, whether it was jumping rope, shadow boxing, running, whatever he could come up with.

I was loving it. The whole time I was training, I could hear Eye of the Tiger playing in my head and I just knew that one day I would be on ESPN holding a title belt.

At the end of my first week of training, grandpa told me that he wanted to spar with me.

Now it never registered to me that I was sparring with a former semi-professional fighter. In my mind I was already well on my way to a title fight, and my grandpa was just a 70 year-old man who needed help to stand up because his knees were so bad.

So, here I come into this fight wearing gloves the size of my head going up against my frail old grandfather.

I remember thinking to myself that I had better go easy on him so that he didn’t get hurt.

About 30 seconds into the fight, I found myself lying on the ground seeing stars and wondering what had just happened.

I looked up and there was my frail old grandfather in full boxing gear standing over me looking concerned. What he said then has always stuck with me.

“I tried to go easy on you.”

That was a humbling moment to say the least.

Here I was after a week of training thinking that I could beat someone who had dedicated years of their life to boxing.

I’ve carried the lesson I learned that day until today; it doesn’t matter how much talent or promise you show in something, a week of practice will never be enough.

I was able to apply this lesson in college, both in the classroom and as part of the volleyball team until my graduation in May.

Now I continue to try to apply this lesson and other lessons he taught me to my current situation.

Unfortunately, my grandfather passed away a few years ago. He was pouring concrete just weeks after a doctor told him to take it easy. The man never could comprehend anything but hard work.

In my own life I’m confident that whatever role I find myself in, I can find success if I apply the same hard work that my grandfather applied his whole life.

