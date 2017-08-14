Sarah Haston: Employee retention means a lot in business

Realistically, having employees leave is just bad for business. It is a known fact a high employee turnover rate comes with financial repercussions, but it can also lower the knowledge base in your company and decrease performance and morale. The Wall Street Journal recently said high employee turnover can cost “twice an employee’s salary to find and train a replacement.”

If you want to avoid this negativity, it’s best to retain your best employees. And, you can do that by following these seven tips:

• Hire selectively – Before you can begin to retain employees, you have to make sure you have the right employees with which to begin. It’s important to be careful during the interview process and go above and beyond their skill set when you are vetting your candidates. Try to ensure the individuals fit in well with the company culture, managers and co-workers.

• Offer a competitive benefits package and salary – If you are looking for the best talent out there, then you are going to have to pay for them, as well. In today’s world, the decision on jobs also looks at the work environment and the benefits package. Today, people are searching for benefits, and with the high expense of health insurance, life insurance and retirement-savings plans – you can differentiate yourself with adding any of these. If you can’t afford to offer health benefits – get creative. With the busy lifestyle we are living today, try to offer flex time, paid time off or even commuting benefits with working remotely.

• Provide a comfortable work environment and culture – Have you ever walked into a room and felt either unsafe or uncomfortable? When we are looking at different jobs, employees are looking for comfortable work. There are many jobs here that doing the same work every workday for eight or more hours a day requires comfort and more than a physical comfort, too. Employees want to feel safe and comfortable at work. That’s why it’s important that your facility is properly ventilated, well-lit and at a comfortable temperature. In a recent report by CBT Architects, it was noted that “designing a comfortable office environment is about more than aesthetics; careful attention to design can give a boost to employee happiness.” And this is where company culture comes back into play. You need to have a culture that matches your industry, engages your employees and motivates your team. This can be accomplished by keeping your culture personal and authentic. It’s also a must that you find away to communicate your vision, and always remember to put people first.

• Training – It is extremely important to train your employees. It’s a must that you offer skills enhancement to all your workers. You have to have trained employees to maintain your bottom line and enhance it. Also, training is what helps your company morale. Employees want to work with other employees who know what they are doing. When you have some that are trained and others that are not – you throw off your balance of workload. If you have employees who are overworked, you lose the happy co-worker atmosphere.

• Listen to them – You can learn a lot when listening to employees. Maybe it’s a great new business plan that can be implemented, which makes them feel like they’re a part of the entire business process. Perhaps you heard they have a sick family member, so you want to send them a card or flowers or simply wish them condolences. You can always spare a few minutes to find out what’s going on with your employees in both their professional and personal lives.

Bonus tip: Conduct “stay” interviews so you can find out exactly why employees have remained with the company, and what it would take for them to leave.

• Quarterly reviews – Quarterly reviews, or evaluations, are a major assist. These one-on-one meetings allow you to set goals and define how you want these goals to be achieved. However, this discussion should also include asking them what they need to accomplish the goals. Remember, this is a conversation and not a lecture. Always try to be uplifting and motivating during these meetings and they should always be in private. It is not proper to discipline or discourage anyone’s behavior in front of other employees in away that would be humiliating. Treating people with dignity and respect is a must in positive company culture.

• Recognize their accomplishments – Finally, and perhaps most importantly, you have to recognize the accomplishments of employees. This is important with your company culture and the human condition. People are happy where they feel they are appreciated and their efforts are recognized. It doesn’t always need to be monetary either. It could be a handwritten thank you, a certificate of appreciation, a gas card, movie tickets, free lunch or reach out to your vendors and ask for bonus gifts. However you decide to reward your employees, praising employees for completing performance goals is one of the most effective ways to make them feel appropriate, which will make them want to stay with you for the long haul.

Sarah Haston is economic development director in Lebanon.