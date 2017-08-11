Jared Felkins: Feeling fall frenzy with fair and football forthcoming

“Delicious autumn! My very soul is wedded to it, and if I were a bird I would fly about the earth seeking the successive autumns.”

— George Eliot

Most every year about this time, my thoughts harken back to my younger days in college as an aspiring English major.

With the start of school at hand, I would breathe in the air ready to be lowered in degree by cooler temperatures ahead and watch as the leaves changed from green to brilliant autumn hues before they disappeared from their branches to rest below my feet.

Over and over, lines from some of the great transcendentalists – Thoreau, Emerson and Alcott – run through my head like a white-capped sea thrashing the bow of an old wooden sailing vessel of yore.

Who am I kidding? I graduated from the University of Alabama, and if you’re like me and attended most any school in the South, fall wasn’t anything like the soliloquy I just offered.

We’re about to enter the season of pep rallies, salty speeches from leather-skinned coaches, cheer, revelry, team spirit, hard licks, the thrill of victory and the agony of… We mustn’t utter the word.

Yes, it’s football season. And as dizzying a time of year it is for us, we couldn’t be happier. As always, The Democrat staff has some pretty cool stuff planned for football season in Wilson County to keep all fans keyed in on the ins and outs of their favorite teams.

It all starts with The Democrat’s 2017 Gridiron Guide, which will be in newspapers Aug. 17 and will include some pretty great video supplements at lebanondemocrat.com. So don’t miss any of the action.

In discussions of fall, I would be remised if I didn’t mention the Granddaddy of Them All, and I’m not talking about anything in Pasadena. I’m talking about the Wilson County Fair.

This year’s spectacle of carnivals will be the fifth for the Felkins family, and each member has his or her own favorite part. My son loves the rides, the youngest daughter likes the animals and the oldest daughter likes the shows. As for Mary and I, well we go crazy for the food.

I’ve used this space in the past to describe in detail one of the delicacies of fair food row. Painturo’s created this scrumptious delight it calls pizza fries, and if you haven’t had them, it’s well worth the money.

They start with golden crispy French fries. Then, they add a layer of meaty pizza sauce before finally a layer of mozzarella cheese. Yummy.

Of course, all the food is wonderful, from the corn on a stick to the deep-fried Oreos.

So make sure you’re first in line for the Wilson County Fair that starts Friday and runs through Aug. 26. You’re also allowed one reprieve Aug. 25 when the Friday night lights of the gridiron shine bright.

As for me, I can’t wait for either.

Jared Felkins wore No. 16 in his glory days on the gridiron as a fourth-string wide receiver after running a 5.7-second 40-yard dash in high school. He’s also the editor of The Democrat. Email him at jfelkins@lebanondemocrat.com or follow him on Twitter @paperboyfelkins.