Deborah Fisher: Would Gatlinburg fire records be released if not for pressure from citizens, media?

It’s worth contemplating whether they would be doing this if not for the continued pressure of citizens and the state’s news media.

Many of the Gatlinburg fire records requested are basic, incident reports, E-911 call recordings and emergency radio traffic. Citizens still question why an evacuation wasn’t ordered, or at least wasn’t ordered until the fire was already burning down structures. And so far, the answers from officials just haven’t seemed enough.

Citizens deserve to know the facts. The right to access public records – which the law says should be released promptly – is how citizens can keep a check on their own government. In the end, if policies need to be changed in relation to who, when and how evacuations are ordered, if emergency management officials need better training, if more money is requested to “fix” problems – understanding by citizens of what happened allows them to participate in an informed way in their city, county and state government.

Democracy doesn’t work in an information vacuum.

The county mayor said in the Knoxville News Sentinel article “he always wanted to release the records…”

I find that hard to believe. If any government official at the local or state level wanted to release the records, they could and should have challenged the thin argument that a 911 recording of a resident asking about the fire would jeopardize prosecution.

Instead, they waited. And kept trying to shore up the false argument that public knowledge of such records would damage the juvenile case. We learned later that this directly conflicted with the juvenile court judge’s order regarding public records in the case.

In the end, I think, mostly, that government officials did not want to be second-guessed. It was a tragedy. Everyone worked hard. Blaming others doesn’t bring back people or homes. Maybe they wanted to stall or avoid litigation.

But they missed an important point. When it comes to government and what government does, the ultimate responsibility lies with the governed.

Certainly in this case when it came to enforcing the public’s right to know, no one within government seemed willing to take a stand.

Deborah Fisher is executive director of the Tennessee Coalition for Open Government.