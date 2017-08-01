Xavier Smith: Let the new year begin

Wilson County Schools kicked off its 2017-2018 school year Tuesday and the Lebanon Democrat staff got the pleasure of visiting each school on opening day. I think I may have had the best crop of schools with Springdale, Rutland, Mt. Juliet, Gladeville, Tuckers Crossroads and Southside elementary schools, as well as Wilson Central High School.

See a gallery of photos from the first day at these schools.

I arrived at Springdale around 6:50 a.m. for its fresh opening. The new school was filled with excitement from students, parents, administration and even Wilson County Schools director Donna Wright.

Principal Christine Miller, like most principals, was anxious and excited about the new school year. Miller was even more excited about the ability to make announcements on the school’s intercom system from her cellphone. It’s the little things.

It was business as usual at Rutland, Mt. Juliet and Wilson Central. The elementary students had the “new year” excitement in their eyes that seems to wear off once you enter middle school, or at least I thought.

I visited Katharine Ray’s theatre class at Wilson Central and found myself watching about two-dozen students read a script. The passion and excitement for the script oozed from the group, even those who didn’t read.

The group at Tuckers Crossroads and Gladeville were still living a dream in the midst of renovated facilities. Tuckers Crossroads principal Anna Raines described the feeling as “a kid at Christmas” as she gave me a tour of the renovations.

Gladeville principal Monica Fox mirrored Raines’ excitement as I viewed the school’s new gym, which was still under construction during last month’s open house.

The Southside crew didn’t seem phased by construction taking place on campus as students went through various stations to learn about the “do’s” and “don’t” of almost every aspect of the school.

One station included bus etiquette, which seems like a very important issue as the district continues to battle against a bus driver shortage.

It’s always fun to get back into schools and observe things. At Springdale, one girl wandered around and seemed confused about where to go. Dr. Wright calmly asked the girl a few questions and escorted her on her way.

You almost forget as you grow older how frightening some things in life seemed when you were younger. Some things also happen in schools that place things in perspective.

As I waited in Gladeville’s office, I saw a tiny fist extended toward me and turned and saw a 2-year-old boy looking at me with excitement. His mother explained he had a brain tumor and loved to fist bump people like he does when he goes for his treatments.

I would have given him a thousand fist bumps if I could.

This year will undoubtedly feature busing issues, problems with teachers and everything else that comes with a school year.

I just hope everyone keeps in perspective how truly blessed we are.

Xavier Smith is a staff writer for The Democrat. Email him at xsmith@lebanondemocrat.com and follow him on Twitter @wilsonnewswritr.