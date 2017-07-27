Dear Abby: Guilt mingles with grief after boyfriend’s death

Aside from my sadness and guilt, I’m struggling with the fear that I’ll never live down my infidelities or be able to make it up to him. It is clouding the positive memories I have of him. I don’t know how to stop my thoughts from going all over the place. Please help. -- SAD IN SACRAMENTO

DEAR SAD: Much as we might wish to, none of us can change the past. I assume that you have now learned that it’s best to remain faithful in your romantic relationships. That’s a step in the right direction. The next step is to resolve that in future relationships you won’t stray, and if you are tempted to, you will discuss with your boyfriend what you feel is missing in your relationship.

As to how to disrupt the intrusive memories that keep flooding back, a technique many people use is to REMIND themselves to stay in the moment each time an unwanted memory pops up. The technique is called “mindfulness,” and it works.

DEAR ABBY: Most everyone appears to be fighting over politics these days, and there’s even in-fighting within each side. Will it ever stop? -- BAFFLED IN THE EAST

DEAR BAFFLED: Perhaps. But it won’t happen until people stop shouting (literally and figuratively), decide to bring civility back and start listening respectfully to each other.

