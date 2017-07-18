Dear Abby: Man is ready to shop for new ‘latte’ source

Do you think it would be OK if I found another female to make lattes for me? Wouldn’t that woman be doing my wife a favor? Hint: I am not really talking about lattes. – NO MORE LATTES IN KOKOMO

DEAR NO MORE LATTES: Before outsourcing your latte business, it is important that you find out from your wife why her attitude has changed so drastically. Has she lost interest in that kind of beverage preparation? Has making lattes become painful for her? Could there be other issues in your relationship that have made her less interested in giving you your favorite treat?

If the answer to these questions is yes, perhaps she should discuss them with her doctor – or the two of you talk about them with a licensed marriage counselor. Hint: I’m really not advising you about lattes, either.

DEAR ABBY: I live in a mobile park, and in the park is a group that collects money and runs fundraisers to help the low-income people who live here. They deliver one bag of food to about 10 families once a month.

This group does not disclose how much money was collected – ever – and are very secretive about how much they have in their fund. Some of us who live here have raised the question as to how much money they are holding, but they refuse to give us any information. They say they are not a nonprofit, so they don’t have to report to the IRS. Is there anything we can do to make them tell us how much is in there? – MONEY MATTERS

DEAR MONEY MATTERS: There absolutely is. Poll how many of your neighbors feel the way you do, and then, as a group, stop contributing money. If enough residents do that, the money will dry up and the fund will close. Because only 10 families need this kind of help, you and your neighbors should consider selecting families to help and do it directly.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at dearabby.com.