Xavier Smith: Positivity is all around us

One of my favorite phrases of all time is, “A problem is an exercise in creativity.” With that being said, I think even if I stifle my over-positive perception, I think the last week for me has been pretty positive.

It all started Thursday when I met Ray and Wilma Yoder, of Goshen, Ind., at Cracker Barrel after Breeanna Straessle, Cracker Barrel corporate communications manager, said she believed the couple had an interesting story.

There have been very few times in the last three years where I’ve covered something or someone that has left me dumbfounded, but the Yoders are now one of those unicorns.

Cracker Barrel has 645 locations and the couple has visited 644 of those locations. Trust me, I’m sure your initial reaction to that fact was probably similar to my own.

However, it was the love and admiration the couple had for each other as they approached their 61st wedding anniversary in October that fascinated me more than their amazing dining feat.

On Saturday, I met up with some friends for breakfast at Cracker Barrel (ironic) in Mt. Juliet. I think we often take granted the value of good conversations and hashbrown casserole.

We made our way to Lebanon Church of God after breakfast for a flag football tournament organized by Adrian Woods and Jeremy Moore, both of Lebanon. I always hear there’s nothing to do in Lebanon, so (going back to my favorite phrase) when there’s not anything to do, make something, which is exactly what they did.

There weren’t hundreds of people playing flag football, but everybody there was in positive spirits and just wanted to have a good time, even as the temperature surpassed 90 degrees.

I saw people I hadn’t seen in months, even years, and it felt like a reunion of sorts, even if it was only about two-dozen people. I’d rather be around 30 positive people than 30 positive and 30 negative people any day of the week.

I hope to see (and be a part of) more of these types of things in the future because I believe we have to be the change we want to see in our community.

I also went to the Lebanon Special School District’s Neon Bus Party on Tuesday and I think it was one of the most positive events I’ve seen this year.

Beth Petty with the school district said they didn’t know how many guests would attend the event, so I’m sure she was pleasantly surprised to see more than 100 children and adults at Don Fox Park for the event, which featured free food, books, corn hole and appearances from local emergency service agencies.

There’s positivity all around us, whether it finds us or we find it. I think we have to be looking for it and ready to embrace it.

Xavier Smith is a staff writer for The Democrat. Email him at xsmith@lebanondemocrat.com and follow him on Twitter @wilsonnewswritr.