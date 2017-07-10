Across the Miles: Let’s go down to the town of Luckenbach, Texas…

Since Fredericksburg was only 50 miles north, we decided to drive up and have a burger. While we were there, someone recommended we stop by Luckenbach on our way back to San Antonio.

The town of Luckenbach – pronounced Luke-in-bach – was made famous by a song. Surely you have heard the lyrics: “…Willie, Waylon and the boys…”

When we left Fredericksburg, Kathy and I were on a mission to see Luckenbach, Texas. We had no idea what to expect.

About 10 miles out of Fredericksburg, we began to see makeshift, dilapidated signs that read: “Don’t miss ‘uptown’ Luckenbach,” “Stop in ‘uptown’ Luckenbach,” and “See ‘uptown’ Luckenbach.”

“What do you think?” I asked Kathy.

“I’m not sure,” she said.

Soon we spotted a sign, with an arrow pointing left, which read, “Uptown Luckenbach.” Best we could tell it amounted to a feed mill and a souvenir shop housed in a block building. As we pulled in front of the souvenir shop another sign read: “This is it.”

“This can’t be it,” Kathy groaned.

“Let’s check it out,” I said, as enthusiastically as I knew how.

A dirt path took us past an area caged in with chicken wire. Inside were rows of roughly constructed shelves displaying pieces of granite of odd shapes and sizes. The polished side of each piece bore the etching “Luckenbach, Texas.”

There were several signs that spoke of “armadillos.” I supposed that explained the chicken wire. While in “uptown,” I failed to see even one of those critters.

We stepped inside the souvenir shop, which was unattended. There was plenty of signage giving directions on how to serve yourself. We purchased a refrigerator magnet, a small piece of granite –both had Luckenbach, Texas written on them – and two caps. After placing our money in the designated covered crock-jar, we made our getaway.

As we headed for the car, Kathy moaned, “This can’t be it.”

Her words turned out to be correct. About a mile down the road we saw another sign. It read, “Luckenbach, Texas – Downtown Loop.”

The loop turned out to be a gravel road that led to what looked like a small county fairground. A young man seated in a folding chair motioned for us to turn into a dirt parking lot filled with pickup trucks and cars covered with Texas dust.

It turned out a car show was in full swing. We walked down to the entrance gate and paid the $5 fee to get into the car show. Once we were through the gate we found ourselves right smack in the middle of downtown Luckenbach, Texas.

The sign on the most prominent building read:

U.S. Post-Office

1850 Luckenbach, TX 1971

Well, that building turned out to be the gift shop. A cantina was added on to the back. Just out back beyond the cantina stood an outdoor stage where a band was hammering out country-rock music. The stage was flanked on the right by a small Western hat shop and flanked on the left by a men and women’s restroom building that looked like an old barn shed. That was about it.

We later learned that a local accomplished guitarist and folklorist named Hondo Crouch bought the town of Luckenbach, which at the time had a population of 3, in 1970. I could only assume that is why the post office closed in 1971.

Today, Luckenbach is a favorite watering hole for the locals. In the summertime, live music is played every day on the Luckenbach stage.

If you are ever within a hundred miles, I would strongly suggest you see Luckenbach – just for bragging rights if for no other reason.

From the moment we left the downtown loop, I will forever be able to say, when the subject of Luckenbach, Texas comes up… I’ve been there.

UPDATE: Kathy and I were back in Luckenbach last year. A special event had brought thousands of locals in for the weekend. You couldn’t stir ’em with a stick. The music was loud, and the folks were friendly. I can hardly wait to get back.

Jack McCall is a regular contributing columnist to The Hartsville Vidette and The Lebanon Democrat. His new book, “Mansions in Your Memory,” can be purchased at D.T. McCall & Sons in Lebanon.