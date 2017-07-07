Making the Most of Home: Stockpile strategies lead to success

The reason we generally see a particular item going on sale is due to a promotion by the manufacturer to move a specific product. This can happen due to items being close to “out of date status,” overstocks or a decrease in customer purchase activity. The manufacturer usually offers a bulk buy deal for retailers in exchange for promotional display on end caps or in a center-aisle location. It is a proven fact these types of promotions can drastically increase sales. A promotional allowance is usually given the retailer for creating and maintaining the display and/or advertising the sale. This brings to question, why do store shelves run out of these items they know are going to be going on sale? Usually stores miss this ordering preparedness due to the uncertainty of the coupons circulating.

Now that we understand why we see some of the same items on sale at different stores, this is where your strategy begins. Especially in regard to drug stores, we see differences range using their reward programs. What do I mean exactly by this? Let’s look at an example:

• At Walgreens, a Venus razor sale is $5.99; the reward after purchase is $2; the coupon amount is $2, so the purchase price is $3.99, and $1.99 after rebate.

• At CVS, a Venus razor sale is $3.99; the coupon amount is $2, so the purchase price is $1.99.

Notice they both have a final value of $1.99, however, at this point you want to determine if there is something you need to add to your stockpile in which to use the rebate of $2 from Walgreen’s. If not, CVS will be your better deal. This is a pretty common occurrence at the drug stores, so it pays to shop wisely here.

How do you determine the amount of items to keep in your stockpile without over buying? Set yourself limits of items to keep on hand. For example, if your limit is 10 bottles of body wash and your stock is down to eight, you will only want to buy two, even if you have more coupons.

Now for determining how much to spend on items that are not needs but rather stockpile additives. Set yourself a specific weekly amount to spend on these additives. Usually $10-$20 is quite adequate due to the fact you are buying with coupons on sale items. Choosing the items to purchase is relatively easy. Look at the weekly ads to determine the highly discounted items for which you have a coupon.

Next, determine your stockpile needs of these items and buy enough to build your stockpile quantity back up. You might want to choose a two or three items on which to focus. A designated stockpile fund is mandatory to keep yourself from running out. Now, you may be thinking, “I will never run out of toothpaste.” Trust me; if you don’t do this, you will regret it.

These same principles will apply at the grocery store, as well. Watch for duplicate deals at different stores. This will help you determine which store will offer you the majority of the bargains and help you spend wisely.

“In the house of the wise are stores of choice food and oil, but a foolish man devours all he has,” Proverbs 21:20.

Eleanor Roosevelt once said, “It takes as much energy to wish as it does to plan.” Don’t look at your stockpile and hope it’s sufficient. This will only stress you out and lead to disappointment when you run out. Plan your adequate supply and shop a little at a time.

I wish you a prosperous week as you take a closer look at your stockpile and plan your next couponing adventure.

Ann Haney is a mother to six entrepreneurial-minded children, ordained minister, CEO of Aaron Publishing, founder of Ann Haney Ministries and Living In Abundance, nationwide motivational speaker, coupon specialist, empowerment coach and bestselling author of 20 published products, including her books, “Judgment Overruled,” “Exploding Into Successful Entrepreneurship,” “Single Steps In A Married World” and “Changing Your Life Through Couponing Financial Empowerment Series.” Ann Haney ministry’s vision is helping women know the root of their challenge and deliver them from the death grip it holds on their life by surfacing their inner beauty and confidence, helping young people discover their God-given purpose and pursue it with passion, helping men and women learn to use the resources available to them to overcome their circumstances and helping those recovering from life’s choices and challenges receive second chances without condemnation. Contact Ann at ann@annhaney.com to schedule a speaking engagement, individual coaching or view her website for more information at annhaney.com.