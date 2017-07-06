Preacher's Corner: True freedom demands more than fireworks

As we celebrate the birth of our nation, let’s consider why 56 men were willing to risk their lives for independence. These men stated their case against the crown of England with the document we know as the Declaration of Independence and with 35 words contained within their declaration we find the basis for their conviction and resolve. “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.” These powerful words remind us that much more was and is at stake when we speak of independence.

Do we hold these truths to be true, requiring no defense or validation other than that which the words alone provide? If so, what does it mean to you when it says all humans are created equal? Do you believe it to mean that every person stands before God on an equal basis? That everyone has sinned; fallen short of God’s glorious standard and in need of a Savior? If so, what are we doing to show them the Savior?

What does it mean to you when the declaration states, “all people are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness? Do you believe these unalienable rights are intended for all people, and do you believe that the ultimate experience of life, liberty and happiness can only be found in the Savior?

Do you believe that Jesus, God’s Son, alone is the Savior able to rescue all people? Do you believe Jesus alone is the Way, Truth, and Life and that no one can come to the Heavenly Father except through Him? Do you believe that Jesus as God’s Son is the One Truth able to set all people free?

Do you believe that ultimate life, liberty and happiness can only be found in the Savior? If so, what are we doing to lead others to embrace their unalienable Rights endowed to them by their Creator through His Son, the Savior?

It’s one thing to shoot off boxes of fireworks on the Fourth of July to celebrate our independence; it is quite another to see all of heaven set into motion rejoicing over one person who acknowledges their endowed rights of eternal life, liberty and happiness in Jesus as a result the freedom He alone has secured for them.

Jesus is our ultimate declaration of independence. Are we willing to put our lives and reputations at risk to see one person declared free from sin and eternal judgment through the Savior who died to set them free?

“If the Son sets you free, you really will be free.”

Chuck Groover is pastor of Victory Baptist Church in Mt. Juliet. Preacher’s Corner features a new local preacher each month writing a column.