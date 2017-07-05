Randall Hutto: What a spectacular summer so far

This year was our second year playing host to the event, and it was a great success. Students and their families from all over the world came to Wilson County to compete in events ranging from barrel racing to bull riding and more. It has been an honor to hold this event for the past two years. Wilson County is hopeful for the opportunity to play host to it again in the future.

In addition to the rodeo, Wilson County partnered with the Music City Star in early June for the Smashville Express. The Music City Star picked up passengers from the Lebanon Station and made stops along the way until reaching Riverfront Park.

Riders were able to avoid traffic and parking issues while also enjoying a safe ride to and from the games. Though the Predators lost in the Stanley Cup Finals, Wilson County was honored to play a part in such a historical event for Middle Tennessee.

If you haven’t taken advantage of the Music City Star, I encourage you to do so. Whether it is for a special event, such as the Fourth of July train or for your daily commute to work, the Music City Star is a unique transit service provided for Wilson and Davidson counties residents exclusively. It alleviates the stresses of rush hour traffic and parking while also providing a safe and enjoyable commute.

Randall Hutto is mayor of Wilson County.