Larry Woody: Operation Dry Water goes into effect on state waterways

With the summer boating season in full swing, the TWRA will place an emphasis on safety on the area’s increasingly crowded lakes.

The TWRA will be especially on the lookout for impaired drivers.

The Agency encourages all boaters to take a Boating Safety Course, noting that in 71 percent of boating fatalities the operator had undergone no safety instruction.

———

Top shot: Ricky Bounds shot a perfect round of 50 to win last week’s trap shoot at the Cedar City Gun Club.

John Hess took Senior honors with a 49 and Alexis Franck led the Cedar City Straights interscholastic shooters with a 46.

For information about the Straights team or other Gun Club activities contact Kerry Hale at 615-519-2934.

———

Fishing Guide available: The Tennessee Fishing Guide is available for free at most outdoors outlets and contains detailed information about rules and regulations on waters across the state.

Included in the info are size limit rules on individual lakes. The legal limit for a bass, for example, is not the same on every lake, and also varies between largemouth and smallmouth bass.

———

Hunting previews: Although the Tennessee Hunting Guide is not yet available, the 2017-18 hunting seasons and bag limits posted on the TWRA website, tnwildlife.org

There are no major changes from last year’s regulations, although the opening day of some seasons differs.

———

Elk update: The TWRA will soon announce the application process for the October elk hunt. The number of tags has been increased, and for the second year the hunt will include an archery segment.

———

OUTDOORS CALENDAR:

Aug. 26: squirrel season opens

Sept. 1: dove season opens

Oct. 14-27: fall turkey season

Nov. 4-17: muzzleloader season

———

PHOTOS WELCOME: Share your favorite outdoors photos with readers of The Lebanon Democrat by e-mailing them to areed@lebanondemocrat.com.