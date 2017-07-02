Sarah Haston: Shop locally to keep our community sustainable

What does it actually do for our community when we decide to make the choice to #ShopLocal? And what should we consider when we make the choice? It is easy to say, we should shop local to support our local business owners, but can we take it a step further? How does it help our overall community? Also, it’s not something we only need to do during the holiday season…

The simplest way to say it – is when you are shopping local you are putting money back into your community. You are helping your neighbor, as well as yourself. As we continue to grow and add to our business climate, it’s important that we sustain our local current business’s that have helped shape the culture of our city and have had an impact on our community character.

As you shop, I encourage you to #ThinkLebanonFirst, and here are the top 10 reasons why:

• Local charm, character and sustainability. Our world is increasingly homogenized, communities that maintain their unique businesses and preserve distinctive characteristics will have increased economic gains . We should embrace how Lebanon is different and use it to our advantage to attract others while sharing our uniqueness to enhance their experience.

• Community comfort and happiness. Locally owned businesses help build strong communities by maintaining lively town centers, connecting people in a network of economic and social relationships, and contributing to local non-profits. It’s important to maintain the sense of community and always have a place to gather. Our historic town square is an excellent example of connecting one another through economic and social relationships

• Local decision making. Local ownership ensures that important decisions are made locally by people who live in the community and who will feel the impacts of those decisions. Our local government is active in the community and seeks volunteers for our committees with residents who understand the impact of key decisions… working together to guide the process adds additional value to our community.

• Keeping your dollars local. Compared to national retailers, locally owned businesses invest a much larger share of their revenue back into their community. This enhances our local economy, and enriches the whole community. On average, locally owned businesses generate 3.5 times more dollars for our local economy.

• Job and wages. Locally owned businesses create more jobs locally, on average provide better wages and benefits than chains do – which ultimately puts additional money back into our local economy.

• Entrepreneurship. It is no secret that entrepreneurship fuels America’s economic innovation and prosperity. Historically entrepreneurship has served as a key means for families to move out of low-wage jobs and into the middle class. If we can continue local innovation, we can continue sustainability and to thrive.

• Public benefits and costs. Local stores clustered in town centers require comparatively less infrastructure and make more efficient use of public services relative to big box stores and strip malls, while increasing our local tax base. Our local tax revenue is how our city continues to function and provide support with financial assistance.

• Environmental sustainability. Local stores help to sustain lively, connected, walkable town centers, which, in turn, are essential to reducing sprawl, automobile use, habitat loss, and air and water pollution.

• Increased competition leads to continued growth and additional business to business interaction. A marketplace of tens of thousands of small businesses is the best way to ensure innovation and low prices over the long-term.

• Product assortment. A multitude of small boutique businesses that each select products based on their own interest and not on a national sales plan, will help meet the needs of their local audience. This will guarantee a much broader range of product choices, enhancing the experience, as well.

Sarah Haston is Lebanon’s economic development director.