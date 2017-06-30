Making the Most of Home: Serving the military

This is just a small way we can support those who protect us. We often don’t stop to think about the sacrifices they make within their own families to protect ours. This trip opened my eyes with a deep sense of appreciation for their commitment to our country. This column is dedicated to the soldier and their family in appreciation for all they do.

What is a soldier? A soldier is someone who works with dedication for a cause. They are steadfast, focused and disciplined in their duties. We can learn a lot from the soldier that can be applied to our everyday lives. A soldier cannot risk being slack in his work, for it could cost him his life. His task is carried out with a well-researched plan, equipment to carry out the plan and a determination that brings success to the plan. A soldier must watch for things that would hinder his plan of success.

“Be on guard, stand firm in the faith, be men of courage, be strong,” 1 Corinthians 16:13.

Are you diligent in planning as if your family depended upon it or do you live life by chance? Do you think, “Maybe I will start a budget after I get this or that accomplished?” Are you preparing in case of unforeseen circumstances that could shake up your stability? Are you thinking, “Maybe I will start building my stockpile tomorrow?”

Remember, never put off until tomorrow what you can do today. Are you guarding what you have accomplished by keeping your stockpile stocked? Are you taking time to prepare for your plan of attack by developing a researched shopping plan or do you just wing it? One thing I admired most about visiting the Fort Campbell base was the organization of every aspect I encountered. Everyone had a job, they knew how to get it done and no confusion of tasks was ever seen. Things ran smoothly, quickly and quietly; before I had time to even plan my next step, it was already done.

I heard no one say, “What should we do with this, where should we put that, or who should we have do this?” A soldier knows his job and does not try and get someone else to do it. He is not a deal maker.

“A soldier on duty doesn’t get caught up in making deals at the marketplace,” 2 Timothy 2:6.

What can we learn from the soldier to help us be successful in our savings:

• Have a plan. Is this a plan that will fit your lifestyle?

• Research your plan. Is this plan bigger than your ability to accomplish it?

• Discipline yourself to diligently and consistently carry out your plan. Treat it like your life depended upon it. This is a must do.

• Have the proper organizational products to keep your plan flowing smoothly –binders, pouches, handbooks, resources, etc.

• Guard your plan. Do not let other things cause you to lose sight of your plan.

• Be determined for success. Keep your focus, renew your mind with thoughts of “Yes, I can,” not “I think I can.” You must know it and show it.

How can we contribute to the success of the soldier? Military stationed overseas can use manufacture coupons six months past the expiration date.

Set up a collection box at work, church or organization encouraging people to bring in expired coupons. Divide the box in two categories – one for non-food and one for food items – to make distribution easier for the receiving base.

Make this a goal-oriented project. For example, the office or class to bring in the most value in coupons will receive a work or school party in honor of the military.

Once you have collected the coupons and are ready to send them in, it is important that you know where to send them. Not all military bases have commissaries, therefore, even though you know someone stationed overseas it might not be in your best interest to send them the coupons. I have heard of people sending packages of coupons only to find out they could not use them at that particular base. Here’s one address where you can send coupons:

Kristi Seigrist, Family Services Coordinator, 48 FSS/FSFR, Unit S200, Box 105, APO, AE 09461

You can check online for other addresses at couponing.about.com/od/seasonalsavingszone/a/militaryexpcou3.htm.

Now, here is some news for the military couponer. There are several sites made just for you that offer great deals and news pertaining to the military:

• mymilitarymommy.com is a site created by a military mom who has lists of great deals pertaining to the military family. Check out the site for all the deals created just for you.

• troopswap.com is a site that has deals designed just for the military family. You will have to confirm your military status upon registering to take advantage of these deals.

• commissaries.com is a site with all the military information, including links, recipes, health and safety and more.

• militarywivesaving.com is a site with coupon matchups and more.

Ann Haney is a mother to six entrepreneurial-minded children, ordained minister, CEO of Aaron Publishing, founder of Ann Haney Ministries and Living In Abundance, nationwide motivational speaker, coupon specialist, empowerment coach and bestselling author of 20 published products, including her books, “Judgment Overruled,” “Exploding Into Successful Entrepreneurship,” “Single Steps In A Married World” and “Changing Your Life Through Couponing Financial Empowerment Series.” Ann Haney ministry’s vision is helping women know the root of their challenge and deliver them from the death grip it holds on their life by surfacing their inner beauty and confidence, helping young people discover their God-given purpose and pursue it with passion, helping men and women learn to use the resources available to them to overcome their circumstances and helping those recovering from life’s choices and challenges receive second chances without condemnation. Contact Ann at ann@annhaney.com to schedule a speaking engagement, individual coaching or view her website for more information at annhaney.com.