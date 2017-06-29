Belita McMurry-Fite: Keep pressing on

The truth is, we have been equipped with God’s best to get the job done. We just have to be willing to allow Him to order our steps in every facet of our lives in order to make the greatest impact in our society. Palms 37:23 says the steps of a good man (and woman) are ordered by the Lord, and he deligheth in his way.

We are reminded in the Scriptures that Jesus made great impacts everywhere He went. He unraveled the nerves of some, which caused him to be hated, and He calmed the storms for others, which caused him to be loved. In either case, He made an impact.

We all have the ability to influence someone whether negatively or positively. The choice is ours to make. With time as short as it is now, we should strive to make the greatest impact for the Kingdom of Heaven like never before.

Trials in life have a tendency to put our minds in the wrong direction of giving up, but that’s just not an option for the Christian. We must trust God to help us through it all, and believe that greater is coming. We don’t have time to give up; we must keep pressing on. The Word of God says trials only come to make us strong. We must remember this Christian race is not given to the swift or to the strong, but to the one who endures to the end. Therefore, we must keep pressing on.

No matter where you are in life right now, look at the bright side and know that troubles don’t last always. God did not give us a giving up spirit. The enemy is counting on us to give up, and I know we feel like giving up, but we must, by all means necessary, keep pressing on to higher ground. Things that come easy are not worth having, because they’re not appreciated as much.

If we give up now, we will miss the opportunity to experience the next breakthrough, the next miracle, the next salvation of a loved one, the next graduate, and so forth. With that in mind, keep pressing on. You’re at the brink of your greater. Your prayers are about to be answered, and your divine favor is about to manifest. People of God, let’s do ourselves a favor by keep pressing on.

Be the best you that you can be in the Lord. You’ll be glad you did. Don’t turn to nothing or anyone else but God.

Go ahead, in Jesus name, and make a positive impact in the world and keep pressing on.

Bishop Belita McMurry-Fite is pastor of Heaven’s View Baptist Church in Lebanon. Preacher’s Corner features a new local preacher each month writing a column.