Jake Old: The new Fleet Foxes album...strange but good

Fleet Foxes released their self-titled debut album in 2008 and quickly gained popularity thanks to their style of layered harmonizing vocals over acoustic guitars and traditional instruments. They helped pave the way for the resurgence of folk-rock during that time, eventually culminating with the popularity of bands such as The Lumineers and Mumford and Sons.

I started listening to Fleet Foxes in 2010 when a friend was incredulous that I had not heard of the band. My songwriting and playing style was and still is remarkably similar, no doubt thanks in part to my shared musical tastes with Robin Pecknold, the front man and primary songwriter of Fleet Foxes.

The songs on that first album were among the catchiest I’ve ever heard. There was a strong element of the outdoors, with many lyrics and titles derived from nature.

The first time I heard that album I fell in love. I listen to it to this day, and several of the songs have had a significant influence on me as a musician and human.

In 2011, the band’s second album, Helplessness Blues, was released. I was incredibly excited for the follow-up album, as it was just one year removed from my introduction to the band.

Unfortunately, the second album didn’t resonate with me immediately. Whereas many of the melodies and rhythms in the first album’s songs were somewhat simple, the second album was a bit more sophisticated. I’ve come to describe it as a more acquired taste.

In fact, it took a few years before I could fully appreciate the album. Now, the closing track of the album, “Grown Ocean,” is among my favorite songs from the band.

Helplessness Blues was also divisive among many fans of Fleet Foxes. As with seemingly every band ever, many fans wanted the band to return to their earlier form.

After the 2011 release, six years would pass before the band released another record. For a time, it seemed as if they were going to permanently disband.

The hiatus resulted in one of the most unique albums I’ve heard. I’ll listen through it a few more times before I can truly render a verdict on its quality, but it is already making an impression on me.

Fleet Foxes is not afraid to venture into the musically abnormal. Several tracks feature dramatic shifts in vocal dynamics and tone. The song “On Another Ocean” features a five-second jazzy instrumental ending from seemingly nowhere.

A 1936 essay by F. Scott Fitzgerald titled “The Crack-Up” inspired the album, particularly the eponymous track “Crack-Up.” After listening to the album a couple of times through, I had to read the essay, and it helped provide context.

The best way I can describe the album to other Fleet Foxes fans is to say it feels like a combination of the first two albums. It retains the sophistication of the band’s second effort while harkening back to the feel of the debut album.

The best way I can describe the album to non-Fleet Foxes fans is to say it’s a trip. The first song is not a great introduction to the album for people who are not going in with an open mind — it’s one of the more unusual songs — so, I would recommend starting with a song like “Fool’s Errand” or “If You Need to, Keep Time on Me,” and if it resonates, going from there.

This album is not for everyone, but if you’re into strange folk-rock, it might just be up your alley. It’s absolutely right up mine.

