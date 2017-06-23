Jared Felkins: There’s a way we can all come to the table

— Voltaire

For months – well that’s not entirely accurate given our country effectively divided itself about nine years ago – we have seen a bitter divide in the United States. Effectively, it’s the left versus the right, and whether we like it or not, we’re all caught in the middle.

From my standpoint, it feels like for the past two years I’ve been getting both barrels of nothing more than just mistrust. Today, however, I feel more encouraged than I have in quite some time. It’s almost as if a corner was turned. Albeit small, I think it’s significant. At least it’s a start, but I hope it continues.

If you’re reading this column in print, I encourage you to also look for a letter to the editor included on this page from Justin Olsen, of Castalian Springs. If you’re reading online, please search for it and read it, because it’s important.

Justin’s letter is in response to a letter we published earlier in the week from Dean Fox, of Lebanon. It’s no secret which end of the spectrum Dean lands, and I believe the same is true for Justin after reading his letter. They are polar opposites. Dean was critical of Republican state Sen. Mae Beavers; Justin came to her defense. It’s all there to delve into later.

But you see, the debate isn’t the important thing here. It’s not who’s right and who’s wrong in this case. For most people, they know what they believe, and there’s little anyone can do to change that opinion. And for the most part, that’s OK.

The most important takeaway from this exchange of letters is that they happened – both of them – each side taking the time to write a point…and then a counterpoint.

For as much as social media has done to divide our country, this particular counterpoint was encouraged, and acted upon, on Facebook. So when Justin, or J.T. as he goes by on Facebook, took to The Democrat’s page to criticize our decision to publish Dean’s letter, it started a dialogue. And isn’t that what we all want right now?

Justin equated the media to the National Enquirer and described it as unreliable bottom feeders. That’s no surprise since President Donald Trump took yet another chance Wednesday in Cedar Rapids, Iowa to slam the mainstream media as “dishonest media corporations who will say anything and do anything to get people to watch their screens or to get people to buy their failing papers.”

So I get it. I get why some people distrust the media. That doesn’t make me like it.

So I issued a challenge to Justin to write his own letter. Justin said, “I highly doubt The Lebanon Democrat would publish any letter to the contrary.” And you know what? We did, and we encourage more like-minded people out there to do the same.

Now, publishing Justin’s letter shouldn’t be misunderstood as gloating or some sort of “I told you so” statement. Because through this discourse with Justin, I realized something staring me right in the face all along.

One of the reasons there’s such a divide, and one of the reasons why Justin and others believe our newspaper and others lean to the left is because there’s a distrust among the right. That distrust gives reason for conservatives and right-leaning individuals to choose not to write letters to the editor. Shoot, it may even mean they aren’t reading the newspaper, altogether. And that’s a shame, because we go out of our way to be neutral and unbiased with everything we publish.

But the same theory could be true for those left-leaning individuals who may take advantage of the right’s refusal to write letters and become involved in the newspaper process. In this theory, it becomes a tired debate when only one side is doing all the talking, because the other side often just walks away.

And maybe all this is happening all at the same time.

Well if that’s the case, it’s a shame, and it’s time to stop. I want to encourage letters from all sides, opinions, beliefs, etc. It’s time we come to the table and talk this stuff out, because it’s not going to get better until we do.

It’s like I told Justin on Facebook, we don’t allow attacks of private citizens, and we don’t allow profanity. That’s really the only two reasons why a letter would get refused.

So the challenge is issued. Justin accepted it. Find out for yourself whether The Democrat will live up to its word.

Jared Felkins is editor of The Democrat. He accepts all letters to the editor via email at jfelkins@lebanondemocrat.com. He can also be found on Twitter @paperboyfelkins.