Randall Hutto: We can all be good stewards

Part of being a good steward of resources is taking care of the environment around you. Wilson County government and all three cities’ governments do a fantastic job of promoting good stewardship of our county’s resources by means of recycling, among other “green” initiatives.

One sect of government in particular that works hard to help the environment while also managing waste is the Wilson County Solid Waste Department.

The Wilson County Landfill works hard to manage all types of solid waste. By diverting more than half of the items received to a recycling facility, the landfill effectively manages the space at the facility, but also helps save residents’ tax dollars. The state of Tennessee requires every county to divert a certain percentage of waste from landfills each year.

This diversion can be acquired by residential, commercial and industrial waste. Wilson County has a minimum state-mandated goal to divert 25 percent of waste from landfills. Each year, the Wilson County Landfill submits a required report to the state outlining the diversion rate. Wilson County usually averages around a 35 percent diversion rate, which is above the 25 percent required.

Last year alone, Wilson County Solid Waste recycled 2,920 tons of materials. In April, Wilson County Solid Waste collected 243.49 tons of recyclable waste, which equated to more than $21,000 in revenue. By effectively recycling more than the required rate, Wilson County Solid Waste saves money on tipping fees, which, in turn, saves taxpayer dollars.

Though at the current time, Wilson County Solid Waste does not offer a service to business owners in regards to recycling, businesses and residents alike are encouraged to take advantage of the various drop-off sites throughout town. Recycling bins used to be at the Lebanon Kroger but were since removed. You can, however, take recyclable materials to any of the seven convenience center locations across Wilson County.

Recyclable materials accepted at the convenience centers include batteries, mixed metals, cardboard, carpet padding, newspapers, magazines, plastic jugs, aluminum cans and tin cans. You can also recycle electronic waste at the landfill itself. Items accepted as recyclable electronic waste include computers, televisions and microwaves.

Wilson County Solid Waste is always looking for ways to be good stewards of the environment by effectively managing waste. Currently, the Wilson County Solid Waste department is in communication with the Wilson County mayor’s office and the Lebanon gasification plant to discuss a project that would allow residents to recycle Christmas trees. More details of this event will be shared in future months as the holidays draw near.

I am excited for this project that will allow residents to recycle their Christmas trees. We get a lot of calls after the holidays on where individuals can drop off live trees. By offering such service, we not only eliminate the hassle of removing a live tree, but also provide residents the assurance that we are putting them to good use by giving back to the environment.

Wilson County Solid Waste is at 378 Dump Road in Lebanon. The hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. until noon. The landfill is closed on Saturday starting in October through March. For more information about recycling, convenience center locations and hours, please visit wilsoncountytn.gov.

Randall Hutto is mayor of Wilson County.