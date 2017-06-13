Xavier Smith: Another season gone too soon

The season’s end marked the end of basketball season for most, including myself, although there’s still the underappreciated WNBA season. However, there’s no more official college or high school basketball until later this year, which seems like forever away at this point.

I can’t complain too much about this season. My favorite team, the North Carolina Tar Heels, did finish their season as the NCAA Men’s Tournament national champs. It was a sweet return to glory after the crushing defeat in last year’s title game at the buzzer.

The NBA season was a completely different animal. The matchup and outcome Monday night was what most people in the world thought it would be after Kevin Durant announced his decision to join Golden State last summer.

The Golden State Warriors are without a doubt, one of the greatest teams in NBA history and some, myself not included, argue they could claim the greatest team in NBA history, dethroning the 1995-1996 Chicago Bulls led by Michael Jordan.

I would put them as the third-best team in NBA history, falling behind the 2000-2001 Los Angeles Lakers led by Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal. That was the greatest team I’ve seen play on my television, but I know that Chicago Bulls team was the greatest of all-time.

The women’s college basketball season also had its fair share of storylines, especially after the No. 1 University of Connecticut Huskies saw it’s 111-game winning streak snapped by the Mississippi State Bulldogs in overtime at the buzzer.

The loss was the team’s first since 2014 and marked the first time since 2012 that the national championship trophy did not rest in Storrs, Conn.

But as I stated earlier, there’s still the WNBA season, which features Mt. Juliet High School and MTSU alumni Alysha Clark, forward for the Seattle Storm. The five-year vet is currently averaging 10 points and about three rebounds on the season.

My Minnesota Lynx, led by UCONN alumni Maya Moore, are in good position (undefeated position) to bounce back from last year’s final loss to Candace Parker and the Los Angeles Sparks.

If you haven’t watched any or much WNBA basketball, I would encourage you to do so. I know there are a lot of people who don’t like or appreciate the league, but I’m a fan.

There’s nothing like waking up on Saturday morning and seeing the slate of college basketball games scheduled for the day, and starting the day with Jay Bilas and crew on College GameDay.

There’s also nothing like smack talking with friends the entire NBA season while playing in a fantasy league, although you think you have the Golden State Warriors of fantasy league teams.

Another season has ended and I’m just waiting until Oct. 20. But until then, Geaux Tigers.

Xavier Smith is a staff writer for The Democrat. Email him at xsmith@lebanondemocrat.com and follow him on Twitter @wilsonnewswritr.