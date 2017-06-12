Across the Miles: Advice from dad: ‘Oil is the life of an engine’

An airplane mechanic in World War II, my father had a genius for anything mechanical. He would overhaul an engine at the drop of a hat. If he ever got stumped, he would call on the Hackett brothers, Neal and Don, who lived on Lock 7 Road. They were his trusted consultants. But, by and large, he was on his own.

He changed the oil in every engine on our farm with precision regularity.

Two tractors, two trucks, a car or two or three, hay baler engine, lawnmowers – you name it. If it was of the internal combustion variety, it got the oil changed.

It seemed like he was changing the oil in something almost every day. And as he worked, he would reiterate time and time again, “Boys, oil is the life of an engine.”

Of course, all that oil changing yielded an abundance of burnt oil. He had 5 gallon buckets filled with burnt oil. I remember a 55-gallon barrel filled with burnt oil. And he found uses for it. Every piece of farm equipment he owned got a liberal dose of burnt oil. I especially remember how he poured it on the hay mower blade at the end of hay season. Rust never had a chance on the farm of Frank McCall. Plow points, gate hinges, tobacco knives and spikes – they all got the burnt oil. I marvel when I think of how much burnt oil he pumped through his chain saws to lubricate the chains.

If a dog or a hog got the mange, they got the burnt oil, too. Burnt oil was devastating on the mange.

So there is little wonder that I grew up an oil changing man. I’ve always changed the oil in all the vehicles I have owned. In the past 30 years, I suspect I have paid for fewer than a half-dozen oil changes. Oil changing is in my blood.

After my wife, Kathy, and I married, I would stop by the family farm when it came time for an oil change. I would use my father’s wrenches and oil pan and leave the burnt oil behind for his use. But, eventually, I decided to assemble my own set of tools and instruments necessary for oil changing.

What seems like not so many years ago, while visiting my mother and father, I mentioned to my mother that I was thinking about purchasing a set of metal ramps to make my oil changing easier. At the time I had observed that Western Auto or Wal-Mart had metal ramps on sale for $19.95. That should let you know it was a long time ago. As my mother and I talked, I was unaware my father was listening in on the conversation.

A couple of days later, I got a phone call from my mother. The purpose of the call was to deliver a message from my father. She said, “Your daddy said not to buy those ramps until you’ve talked with him.” I promised that I wouldn’t.

A week or so later, I stopped by the farm again. On that day my mother delivered another message from my father. This was the message, “Your daddy said come out to the barn and see him before you leave. He has something for you.” As I said “goodbye” to my mother that day, I headed for the barn.

When my father saw me coming, he turned and stepped briskly in the opposite direction he was headed as if he were positioning himself for a presentation. He was.

As I approached him, I could not help but notice a sparkle in his eyes as he motioned with a nod of his head at what lay at his feet. There, one laying crossways on top of the other, were two wooden blocks. The blocks, 9 inches by 9 inches by 32 inches, were leftovers from a barn built years before. But they weren’t just blocks now. With his chain saw, my father had skillfully cut a 20-inch incline on the top of each block, leaving a 12-inch plane at one end. Then, he had cut out an additional wedge, which he attached with big nails at the end of the level area. Secured to the square end of each block by two steeples was a 4-feet piece of yellow nylon rope, which would make for easy moving – a perfect set of ramps.

He smiled and said, “I thought these might come in handy.”

Inside each of us there is an engine. At least I like to think of it that way. It is called the human heart. But it is far more than a mass of fibrous muscle that sends life-sustaining nutrients and oxygen coursing through our arteries. It is also that indefinable essence that makes us who we are. It is so closely tied to the soul, but not the soul.

And just as I was taught that oil is the life of an engine, I have come to understand that love gives life to our hearts. And love sometimes leaves little mementos along the way.

In the last 25 years, I have changed the oil in more vehicles than I can even remember. And every time I drag out those blocks of wood, I think of my father. And I stop and remember the sparkle in his eyes. And I consider his kindness and thoughtfulness.

Two blocks of wood transformed into something both useful and, yes, valuable by the application of a father’s skill, creativity and love.