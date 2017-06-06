Ruth Correll: Agriculture field days upcoming at university

If you’re searching for fresh, locally sourced produce, what could be more local than your own backyard? University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture experts will show you how to make the most of your outdoor space and reconnect with your food sources.

Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. with formal presentations starting at 9:30. Arrive early so you can tour the trade show and educational displays. Each presentation is led by a university expert with years of experience studying the best practices for each crop. Visitors are sure to pick up great tips on how to produce homegrown goodness even in small spaces.

At the conclusion of the presentations, all guests are invited to participate in an open panel question and answer session. The panel will include all speakers, plus additional UT specialists. Area farmers will also be on hand to answer questions throughout the day in the educational displays area. Fruits of the Backyard concludes at 12:30 p.m. For more program details, visit middle.tennessee.edu or call 931-486-2129. The Middle Tennessee Research and Education Center is south of Spring Hill off Highway 31 at 1000 Main Entrance Drive.

Do your pastures need improvement?

Beef and livestock producers will find up-to-date pasture management information at the upcoming UT Tobacco, Beef and More Field Day on June 22, at the Highland Rim Research and Education Center in Springfield. There will be tours to see management practices in action, as well as time to visit and ask questions of the various UT Extension specialists.

Weeds have been abundant this year and so is the need for weed control advice. UT specialists will discuss pasture management strategies to include weed identification and control, water quality and location of water in pastures, as well as a discussion on optimal versus maximum stocking rates.

Registration will begin at 7:30 a.m. with program and tours to begin at 9 a.m. This event will feature a large trade show with vendors and industry specialists present to visit and answer your questions. Admission is free, and the event will conclude with a sponsored meal. For more information, contact the Wilson County UT Extension office or the Highland Rim AgResearch and Education Center at 615-382-3130. The Highland Rim Research and Education Center is at 3181 Experiment Station Road off Highway 41 south of Springfield.

For more information, contact the UT-TSU Extension Office in Wilson County at 615-444-9584. You can also find us on Facebook or visit extension.tennessee.edu/wilson.

Through its mission of research, teaching and extension, the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture touches lives and provides Real. Life. Solutions. ag.tennessee.edu. Ruth Correll, UT Extension-TSU Cooperative Extension agent for Wilson County, may be reached at 615-444-9584 or acorrell@utk.edu.