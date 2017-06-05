Notes from the Southwest Corner: Gone but not forgotten

I might be making too big a deal out of ending this column.

It’s a big deal to me, but in the grand scheme of things, Lebanon will get along fine without me.

I grew up in a simpler time and place than Lebanon now. People my age often brag about how great the 1950s were. I’ve learned such thinking often ignores reality, remembers the good but forgets the not so good. I remember the bad and the good.

Lebanon is yours now; mine is gone. Change is inevitable. But for this column, I remember my favorite places.

Children teemed on every street off of West Main from Greenwood to Clearview. On Castle Heights Avenue, almost every house had children who played outside. In winter, they bundled up in flannel shirts, jeans, wool jackets and ear muffs. In summer, the boys wore shorts. Period. The girls added halter tops.

For us, the First Methodist Church on East Main was Sunday central. The girls wore dresses; the boys wore starched shirts with ties. Sunday school started at 9, the morning service at 11. Cadets marched from the Hill and filed into the sanctuary’s balcony. At 5, the men’s choir ate supper in one half of fellowship hall, while the youth met in the other half. The evening service, consisting mostly of gospel music, was at 7.

McClain was our weekday center of life. Almost every child walked to school and most was unaccompanied. We walked home in groups. We invented ways to play basketball in the gym after it morphed from the noontime cafeteria. We did things on the playground’s metal merry-go-round, the see saws and the swings that would give today’s safety conscious parents heart attacks. We plugged each other in dodge ball, played football, kickball, and softball. And yes, we had fights.

Of course, the square was not only the heart, but also the heartbeat of the city. The square is not likely to return to its glory. I probably get more nostalgic traveling around that square than any place in Lebanon.

Of course, heaven was just off the square on South Cumberland and West Main. The Princess and Capitol theaters were the high end of my entertainment. When we were six, my first date was to see “The Thing” at the Princess with Ginny Askew. I called my mother to come get me after the credits because I was scared. It seems the Capitol was Henry Harding’s and my residence on Saturday afternoons with Roy Rogers movies, Lash Larue and Rocket Man serials, Max Smith’s comedy shorts, news reels and, of course, the best cartoons they’ve ever made. Tickets were a quarter, and you could get a coke and popcorn for 15 cents. Junior high and beyond, dates nearly always included a movie.

We were clothed from McClain and Smith, McAdoo’s and Draper and Darwin. We bought trinkets at Rose’s or Welty’s five and dime and shoes from Kirkpatrick’s. Prescriptions were filled at Bradshaw’s and Shannon’s with banana split as a bonus. Our hardware needs were at Baird, Safley, and Rose or S.N. Cook’s. We banked there. We did all of our legal work at that magnificent old yellow-brick courthouse. Our photos taken at Seat’s. If we needed a taxi, even that came out of the square. And yes, there was a pool hall in the northwest corner.

That’s just to mention a few. Many store fronts changed through those years, but there wasn’t a chain or antique store among them.

There was Lebanon High School both on High Street and then Harding Drive. Castle Heights was majestic and gave Lebanon an uniqueness from other area towns. I still drive out on Denny Road to look at Barton’s Creek and where our cabin was the family gathering spot.

And many, many more places not mentioned here are part of my world long ago.

Then, I remember what Shakespeare wrote: “There would have been a time for such a word…Life’s but a walking shadow, a poor player / That struts and frets his hour upon the stage / And then is heard no more: it is a tale / Told by an idiot, full of sound and fury, / Signifying nothing.

Memories make me feel good. Hopefully we learn from them. I know my Lebanon of old taught me a lot. It was a good ride, just like this column

And boy, has it been fun.

Jim Jewell, a retired Navy commander lives in San Diego but was raised in Lebanon. His book, A Pocket of Resistance: Selected Poems, is now available through Author House, Amazon and Barnes and Noble online. Jim’s email is jim@jimjewell.com.