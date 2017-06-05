Across the Miles: Summer has already arrived

Speaking of hay, don’t you love the smell of newly mowed hay? It is a smell like no other. I especially enjoy it now that I am no longer called to the hay fields to haul square bales. Those were the days! Hot and dusty are words that come to mind. There is hardly any heat that compares to the stagnant air high in a hay loft.

And dust? My father grew a lot of red clover and Laredo soybean hay. If either got wet, those dark green leaves turned black. The dust that came with that hay was almost unbearable. Why, I believe I’ve blown a black hale of hay out of my nose a few times! When my brothers and I complained to our father about black leaves and coarse stems, he had two comebacks. “They’ll (the cows) eat every bite of it,” he’d say, or “It’ll beat a snowball.”

Of course, it’s also the time of year for thistles. I hate thistles. Whenever I see a thistle in one of my pastures, I bristle. (That’s almost poetic.) As in, “I bristle at a thistle.” I know, I know, we are not supposed to hate.

When I find myself hating a thistle I take comfort in Ecclesiastes 3:8 “… a time to love and a time to hate…” I also take action. I rarely check cows without the company of my trusted hoe. This year my hoe and I have inflicted some serious damage on the thistle crop. Going to battle against thistles is a summer thing. I try to head them off before they head out.

Speaking of checking cows, most of the spring calves have arrived. I love to watch them grow. Shaded pastures and lazy creeks running cool make for a scene right out of paradise. I almost feel sorry for all those city folks who know nothing of country living.

Many years ago, my friend, Johnny Godwin, who grew up in Midland, Texas, where he said they had one tree, and his wife, Phyllis, flew to Tennessee by commercial airline.

“When we looked down from that plane and saw ‘the greenest state in the land of the free’ we decided we were never going back to live in Texas,” Johnny said.

They have lived here ever since. Summer showcases the “green” of our beloved Tennessee.

And summer speaks of gardens in our part of the world. Soon gardens will be coming in. My brothers, Tom and John, are the garden growers in our family. There is nothing quite like fresh vegetables “right out of the garden.” Hats off to my friend, Jackie Oldham, who will share his sweet corn with “half of Dixon Springs.” If you want to see a great garden, slow down next time you are driving through Dixon Springs in Smith County. You can’t miss it.

Of course, summer is a time for cooking out as opposed to eating out. Bring on the grills. And speaking of grills, here’s a little promo for the beef industry. A few steak houses are now offering a cut called a flat-iron steak. It is a less expensive cut about $3-$5 less than a ribeye. I asked the meat cutter at Kroger the other day about the “flat iron.” “Oh, yes,” he said. “It’s called the poor man’s sirloin.” You might want to give it a try. I suggest you marinate it in your favorite marinade with some garlic at home, or try the “flat iron” at Longhorn Steakhouse.

And then, there is summertime heat. On one of these hot summer afternoons, I suggest you make a tall pitcher of lemonade (with real lemons) or fix yourself a glass of sweet iced tea, take off your shoes, and go bare-footed. You might even go down to the creek and go wading.

There’s much pleasure to be had in “the good ole summer time.”

Jack McCall is a regular contributing columnist to The Hartsville Vidette and The Lebanon Democrat. His new book, “Mansions in Your Memory,” can be purchased at D.T. McCall & Sons in Lebanon.