Those thoughts quickly shifted to professional golf when I, like many others, received the news about another loss for Tiger Woods. Police arrested the golf legend on DUI suspicion after he was found asleep in his vehicle.

If that wasn’t enough, Woods’ mugshot truly spoke 1,000 words. I’m not going to go into detail and analyze each suspicious or unsettling aspect of his mugshot and try to draw connections with something that might be happening personally with Woods.

I don’t know the man or his situation, but I know the picture is the latest symbol in the constantly evolving question, “What is wrong with Tiger?”

Woods won his first major championship in 1997 when he steamrolled the field en route to a record-setting –18 performance at the Masters Tournament. Woods took the golf world by storm and seemed invincible until 2009.

As the year drew to a close, the problems for Woods were just beginning as the story of his widespread infidelity surfaced. Most of the world started buzzing about the extramarital affairs after Woods crashed his SUV into a fire hydrant, tree and several hedges in the days following a published story claiming of an affair.

Woods has seemingly struggled – especially on the course – since that time, something that has an impact on his personal brand, as well as golf. I hope Woods gets it all figured out and on the right path because I fear his issues might overshadow his greatness in the eyes of some.

I’ve written before about the seemingly unfair way the public remembers those with shortcomings during their time in the spotlight. When former Washington, D.C. Mayor Marion Barry Jr. died in 2014, TMZ headlined his death story as “Crack Mayor Dead at 78.”

In 1990, Barry was arrested and charged with cocaine possession after an undercover investigation revealed the mayor smoking crack cocaine. Although a civil rights pioneer, he had his legacy shaped by that incident.

Woods cheated. Woods cheated a lot. We know it was wrong, but I don’t think it should shape his legacy, but it’s starting to appear that it will more and more as time passes.

Woods probably won’t ever return to greatness on the PGA Tour and I think in the eyes of many, that would be the only way to disguise what has taken place off the course, similar to Kobe Bryant.

I hope Woods finds whatever relief he needs in order to live the life he wants, even if it doesn’t involve golf. I just hate to see people with so much promise slip to unrecognizable depths.

It’s also a reminder that it could happen to anyone. Embrace and enjoy the highs of life because it could all change in the blink of an eye.

Xavier Smith is a staff writer for The Democrat. Email him at xsmith@lebanondemocrat.com and follow him on Twitter @wilsonnewswritr.