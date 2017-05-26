Life in the Golden Years: A senior dilemma

Mr. Becker, on the second floor, has had many episodes. He lives alone and is in the eighth decade of his life. I watch as the fire rescue wheels the stretcher with Mr. Becker out of the building and off to the hospital. The scene is not uncommon. It saddens me, because Mr. Becker is a fine old gentleman and has been left to his own resources.

He has lived alone many years since his wife died. He managed well until recently, when his medical condition worsened and was housebound. His neighbors have tried to help him with shopping, trips to the doctor and other daily chores. I have occasionally brought him a home-cooked meal. We all wish we could do more, but each of us has our limitation.

The Beckers, Molly and Joe, have two sons who live in Chicago. They are successful and are raising families of their own. The sons come to visit the aging father infrequently. They make obligatory phone calls to see how he is. Do they realize the conditions under which Joe Becker lives his daily life? He no longer goes out or participates in outside activities. I have witnessed Joe with his walker, shuffling along to pick up mail. He is unkempt, his clothes are soiled, his face unshaven. The look of utter loneliness is evident. Has Joe given up? Is life so painful that he has lost interest in everything, himself especially?

I have occasionally dropped in to visit Joe, and I was astonished to see the condition of his apartment. Papers were strewn about. Bits and pieces of food remained on the table. The prominent display of medications, side by side was the focal point of Joe’s world. His hearing was failing; his heart was beating with a slower rhythm. He was winding down.

When I visited with Joe, he related stories of life with Molly. He told me he worked hard to provide a good life for his wife and sons. He denied himself many pleasures to educate the boys, encouraging and supporting them both financially and emotionally. Where are they now? Somehow their occasional phone calls do not seem enough.

When Molly was alive, they helped each other. They managed to maintain a clean environment. Molly was able to provide nourishing meals. They comforted each other. They shared a history and recalled the good things they had experienced. But now Joe had nothing, not the comfort or attention of the sons he loved and sacrificed for, nor the health to help himself.

Joe never returned from the hospital. He was sent to a nursing home where his needs could be met. The sons may not visit him there any more than they did before. When did their sense of obligation end? I know children have their own lives and dreams, but have aging parents no place or room in their lives? I wonder how long Joe Becker will survive with no one who cares about him. I wonder how long it will take the sons to realize the years ahead may repeat the same pattern for them.

Linda Alessi, of Lebanon, is a regular contributing columnist. She writes about life in the golden years.