Grace Matthews: Beginnings in disguise

I’ll be honest. I can’t believe this day has come. Graduation is something I have been looking forward to since fifth grade. Up until now, it couldn’t get here fast enough, but at the same time, it never felt like it would actually happen. It didn’t seem real. Graduation for me was like a far off dream that would always be just on the horizon but never really here.

A few days ago, I got a rude awakening. I came home with my cap and gown, but I didn’t take them out of their package for almost a week. I avoided trying it them on, because every time I looked at them sitting on my desk, I got a pit in my stomach.

The other day, I decided enough was enough and tried them on to see if they fit. I looked in the mirror, and it suddenly hit me why I was avoiding this. The cap and gown made it official. This is real. I am graduating. I am about to be set loose on the real world. Four years of hard work, anxiety and stress would be complete. All my blood, sweat and tears would finally pay off.

This was it.

High school was a period of rapid change for me. I don’t think I was the same person any two years in a row. I am nowhere near the same girl who entered Lebanon High School four years ago. She was so shy, awkward, lonely and more than a little standoffish. I haven’t been her for a long time now. I have met so many people and been given so many opportunities that have changed my life for the better.

I got the most amazing internship writing for this paper, I came out of my scared and quiet shell by being part of my school’s theatre program, and I have visited Washington, D.C. twice to attend journalism conferences and for winning writing contests.

I have met wonderful people who have helped me grow – my teachers, friends and family who have supported and encouraged me in all my endeavors.

And now all of that is ending. I will walk up some stairs, shake hands with my principal, take the diploma I have earned and hope I don’t trip walking off the stage. Then it will officially be over.

I am grappling with the fact that I will have to say goodbye to all those who have helped shape me into who I am today. I am leaving my family, my friends and my mentors behind for my first real taste of freedom. I am ecstatic and terrified all at the same time, but mostly I am hopeful.

I realized something while staring into that mirror at an image of myself I have waited so long to see. Everything is ending, yes, but it is not the end. Not by a long shot. That saying, “when one door closes, another door opens” has never been truer. This “end,” my graduation, is making way for bigger, better things in my life. Everything I have learned and everyone I have met have prepared me for now, for the moment I take that leap and strike out on my own. Of course I am scared and uncertain – I would be insane not to be – but now I am ready, because it is clear to me that some endings are just beginnings in disguise.

Grace Mathews wrapped up her internship with The Lebanon Democrat on Friday. She will graduate Saturday from Lebanon High School.