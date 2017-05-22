Across the Miles: An enriching conversation with a man named William

With that compliment, the flood gates of a most interesting conversation were opened wide. After informing me that he knew every street and road in Charleston, he shared his philosophy on driving, and on life.

“When you know all the roads and streets, and you are willing to take whichever one you have to, you can always get to where you are going,” he said with an air of confidence.

I made a mental note of that.

Then, he was off and running with the conversation.

“When the last hurricane was bearing down on Charleston, I-26 and I-95 were backed up for miles,” he said.

“Everybody was trying to get out of town. All the downtown streets were clogged up. My wife called me and asked what we were going to do. ‘I’m coming home,’” I said. “And sure enough, I made it home through all that traffic.”

“When I got home, my wife was in a panic,” he said.

“‘What are we going to do?’ she squalled.”

“’I don’t know about you,’ I said, ‘but I’m going to bed.’”

Then he half-turned to me in his driver seat as we continued on our drive.

“You know, they say the safest place to be in your house in a hurricane is in an inside hallway. I guess the hallway has more support.

My wife and two daughters were in the hallway hollering and crying and I was in the bed.”

“I told them to shut up all that crying and screaming. ‘I’m trying to go to sleep.’”

Then, he turned philosophical again.

“You see, son,” he said. “If it’s yo time, it don’t make no difference if you are stuck in traffic on I-95, or if you are in downtown Charleston, or in the hallway of your house hollering and crying or in the bed. When the Laud comes for you, he gonna find you. And if it ain’t yo time, you are as safe in a hurricane as anywhere else.”

“My late mother shared a similar philosophy with you,” I said. “When night begins to fall and there are tornado warnings and severe thunderstorm and severe wind warnings being reported in the area, this is what she said: “‘I just crawl in the bed and pull the covers up under my chin and go on to sleep. I know the Lord is going to be up all night anyway, and I know He will take care of me.’”

“That’s right. That’s right.” my driver said. “Yo mama was a smart woman.”

Suddenly, my shuttle was in front of the Francis Marion Hotel where I would be staying for the evening. It is a grand hotel. You remember Francis Marion I’m sure. He was the famous “Swamp Fox” of the Revolutionary War. He gave the British fits by attacking their columns and then disappearing into the Carolina swamps.

I thanked my driver and gave him a generous tip. He thanked me graciously. I watched as he drove out of sight.

That night I was invited on a dinner cruise with the company for which I would be making a speaking presentation on the next day. It was a perfect evening to be out on the water. The air was cool, a very pleasant departure from the afternoon’s heat. A new moon sailed slowly across a beautiful, blue evening sky. From our boat, the captain pointed out the unique architecture of Charleston’s historic waterfront. Many of the buildings were built by the British in the late 1700s.

The next day, I delivered a two-hour keynote and then, after lunch at the Francis Marion Hotel, I was off for the Charleston Airport.

It was a great trip. Charleston is one of my favorite cities.

But the high point of this trip was not the Francis Marion Hotel, or the dinner cruise, or the Charleston Waterfront. This trip was made special by a shuttle driver named “William,” whose brief conversation let me know I had met a man who could say, “God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in time of trouble.”

Jack McCall is a regular contributing columnist to The Hartsville Vidette and The Lebanon Democrat. His new book, “Mansions in Your Memory,” can be purchased at D.T. McCall & Sons in Lebanon.