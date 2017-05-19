Telling Tales: Exploring social justice on the micro level

Take for instance – dinner.

“Neill, pass me the fork,” says our middle child.

“Ok but first you have to hand me the ketchup.”

“No, I’m not handing you anything, because yesterday Mama told us to put up the groceries, I put them all up, and you did nothing. Now pass me the fork, or I’m going to hurt you.”

“Try it and Mama will take your phone away.”

“No she won’t,” she says, as she begins eating her peas with a knife, while clutching the ketchup in a death grip.

The negotiations can continue for what seems like an eternity until at some point I pass the fork and Brody passes the ketchup. I’m sure that’s not the right parental response, but somedays we just want to eat our pork chops in peace.

And so it goes...be it putting up the laundry, feeding the dogs, cleaning the garage, nothing gets done until negotiations are complete.

And while I appreciate hearty debate and even a bit of obvious posturing, at some point the fact that there are no clean towels in my closet is just more than I can take.

In an effort to partake in this social justice experiment, I decided it was only fair to switch out the chore list.

Laundry, the most dreaded of chores, has been the middle child’s to-do since her sister left for college two years ago. Nothing makes my little perfectionist crazier than things that are not meticulously folded and in their place. Yet, with five back in the household this summer, it is a never-ending job.

So when our oldest got home a few weeks ago, I decided it was only fair to give this chore to her. Our oldest is our laid-back child. Life, to her, isn’t about perfectionism, but instead about enjoying the moment.

Which basically boils down to the fact that for almost two weeks now nothing has been washed, folded or put away. Living life in the moment in no way, shape or form includes doing laundry.

A fact I certainly do appreciate and the reason...I make my children do the laundry.

But after almost two weeks of drying off with hand towels and listening to the never-ending arguments concerning the state of the laundry, I informed our household that we were reverting back to the pre-summer chore list.

“Zoe, you are back on laundry duty.”

“That’s not fair,” she screamed out.

“Madi did a horrible job, and now I have to do it for her.”

And while I admit my actions are completely unjust, it’s a fact, I’ve come to live with each and every morning as I reach into that linen closet and find a clean, folded towel.

Fairness and justice for all...but more so in theory and definitely not this summer.

Comments? You can email Angel Kane at tellingtales@lebanondemocrat.com. Becky Andrews and Kane are the brains behind Telling Tales, a weekly column in The Democrat.