Dads2dads: Number of bullying cases continues to rise

A UN report found that about 246 million children worldwide experience bullying in some form every year. Nearly a third of the kids don’t tell anyone.

What do we do about it?

Most of the time, children don’t bully because they are mean or ignorant. Often, it is due to their inability to control their emotions or a lack of empathy. We have been reading about a program called Yoga Calm at yogacalm.org, which has had success helping students gain self-awareness, understand their feelings and realize the impact of their emotions on behavior. Yoga Calm helps people become aware of their thoughts, emotions, bodily sensations and the surrounding environment without judgment. Being mindfulness in the here and now has been shown to positively regulate emotions and behaviors and help individuals consider the results of their actions.

With Yoga Calm, children learn how to reduce stress and listen to themselves. The program involves breathing, focusing on another person’s needs, and being aware of what is going on in a non-judgmental way. Personal judgment and self-criticism are key attributes of those who bully, since they have often been bullied or abused themselves. In fact, one study by two professors at the University of California, Fresno, found that 72 percent of children who were physically abused by their parents went on to bully, become victims of bullying, or both.

As students become able to reflect on their feelings and regulate their emotions, they begin to see the connections between their needs and their behavior. By observing without reacting, children are more in control of themselves and more able to recognize emotions and needs in others.

Being a model of calm

We often live in chaos. We run from one thing to another, working late, missing meals, cutting vacations short, dragging kids to music lessons, baseball practice, swim lessons, play tryouts and so much more. The list can seem endless. We need to know that this hectic schedule has an impact on our children. It increases stress which results in exhaustion, fear of failure, loss of attention and may also cause irritability, acting out or the inability to focus.

You can help your child cope with the challenges of childhood by handling your own adult challenges well, taking time to relax, avoiding knee-jerk reactions and practicing calm – maybe trying a little yoga. It’s amazing what it can do for the mind and the spirit and our relationship with others.

Tom Tozer and Bill Black are authors of “Dads2Dads: Tools for Raising Teenagers.” Like them on Facebook and follow them on Twitter @dads2dadsllc. Contact them at tomandbill@dads2dadsllc.com.