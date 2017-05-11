Nathan Miller: Local center puts focus on mental health

Professionals locally, across Tennessee and nationwide who are on the front line of defense and must deal with the many issues related to mental illness, focus their attention on reminding the general public each May that one in every five adults in the U.S. will suffer from or be a victim of a mental illness condition during their lifetime.

That single fact alone as cited by the National Institute of Mental Health should be sufficient enough to make us all recognize that mental illness is a concern that literally affects everyone, according to the Cumberland Mental Health Center, which serves Wilson County, an affiliate of Volunteer Behavioral Health Care, a nonprofit agency serving clients in 31 counties in Middle and Southeast Tennessee and the Upper Cumberland Region.

According to mental health professionals on staff at the local center, those suffering from issues associated with mental illness can be found in the workplace, among personal friendships, with immediate and distant family members and virtually in all circles of life where individuals are in contact with others.

Mental illness is a term that may be applied to a broad and diverse listing of concerns including depression, bi-polar disorders, behavioral issues, suicide, addiction and many more.

It is important to recognize and understand mental illness issues can be treated and help is as near as a local mental health center, whether in this community or perhaps in a neighboring community.

Matters related to mental illness for which Tennesseans should be aware include the fact that depression is the leading cause of disability worldwide; suicide is the second leading cause of death for youth between the ages of 14 and 24; addiction and substance abuse are considered mental health issues; 50 percent of all lifetime mental illness cases begin at age 14; and 60 percent of adults and 50 percent of youth ages 8-15 who suffer with mental illness did not receive treatment during the past year.

While much attention continues to be focused on suicide prevention in Tennessee, suicide remains the second leading cause of death in the Volunteer State for people 25-34 years old and the third leading cause of death for those 15-24 years old.

Awareness can lead individuals to connect with treatment and recovery services where they will learn their disease is treatable and that they are not alone.

For more information about services and treatments available for those who are dealing with mental health issues including addiction and substance abuse visit vbhcs.org or call 877-567-6051.

Volunteer Behavioral Health Care System has provided prevention, treatment and recovery services for more than 40 years. As a leader in behavioral health care, VBHCS continues to be dedicated to the service of community members across Tennessee. Nathan Miller is director of the Cumberland Mental Health Center in Lebanon.