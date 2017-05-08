Notes from the Southwest Corner: A trip not to remember

In case you haven’t noticed, I remain in the Southwest corner, not back home.

My wings got clipped by a rapid onslaught of bad respiratory voodoo. Last Tuesday, I reluctantly cancelled my trip. So I missed the Lebanon High School 1962 class reunion, its 55th. In addition, I missed all of those people and places I waxed so romantically about in my last column.

Thursday as I write with my trusty Kleenex by my side and the phalanx of meds on the table nearby, I acknowledge Robert Burns knew what he was talking about.

Burns, the national poet of Scotland, wrote “To a Mouse” in 1785 after his plow destroyed a mouse’s nest just before winter. His brother claimed Burns wrote the poem while still holding onto the plow. I actually digested the original written in the Scots language. The line pertaining to my current situation reads, “The best-laid schemes o’ mice an’ men / Gang aft agley, / An’ lea’e us nought but grief an’ pain, / For promis’d joy!”

The English translation is “The best laid plans of mice and men / often go awry, / And leave us nothing but grief and pain, / for promised joy!”

Bingo.

And I do have grief and pain. Oh, not about having this annoying illness. Coming home to Lebanon is becoming less frequent, not the two or four times annually. That’s where the grief and pain come in.

While trip planning that last column, I noted places I wanted to see, places having significant meaning for me. Some changes are good, some bad, but there is always change.

That is the way it will always be. Nature and man have a habit of changing places.

But the people. Ahh, the people. Sure they grow older, get stiffer, lose hair, come down with old folks’ illnesses, in other words, moi. But somehow, those Lebanon folks just don’t seem to change, at least inside.

For me, one of the best things about coming home is my family and friends don’t seem to change in the way they treat others. Every time I’ve been back, I feel like I’m a prodigal son. Conversations seem like they just picked up right where they left off a long time ago.

I remarked to Maureen just before I made my decision to cancel my flights I have friends pretty much over the entire country. But my friends from Lebanon and Vanderbilt let me feel as if I can say anything I want. There are no restrictions. In short, I’m always comfortable with Lebanon folks.

Specifically, I feel extremely close to the Blue Devil classmates who adopted me. There is an empty spot in my heart this week.

The 1962 Lebanon High School class claims it’s “the best.” I suspect other classes claim the same. There are about 250 towns in Texas claiming to have the “best Texas barbecue.” Much is the same for high school classes.

However, I don’t think many can match the 1962 bunch for conviviality and closeness. The large reunion turnouts over the years are astounding. And they keep showing up. This year, 58 class members out of the original 183 attended the reunion. The total with spouses and guests was around 90. Of those original Lebanon graduates, 51 have passed away. This means 44 percent of the alumni who could attend Saturday were there. More than half of those who are still around wisely have stayed in the county, and 29 have remained in the state. And classmates, including this adopted one, who live all over the country often make it back just to be with their friends.

Of course, the class has had special organizers. Eddie and Brenda Callis, classmates, have been instrumental in carrying off the reunions every five years. Many others have pitched in, but Eddie and Brenda are the glue that holds the class together.

I have missed many folks I have known since Mrs. Eskew’s first-grade class at McClain and earlier. I’ll make the next one.

This time, fate kept me from coming home. As Burns wisely wrote, “The best laid plans of mice and men / often go awry…” This is part of the cycle of life, I guess.

Still it’s a downer. A real downer.

Jim Jewell, a retired Navy commander lives in San Diego but was raised in Lebanon. His book, A Pocket of Resistance: Selected Poems, is now available through Author House, Amazon and Barnes and Noble online. Jim’s email is jim@jimjewell.com.