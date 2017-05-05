Better Basic Bridge: Not all the action’s in Gatlinburg

This was a slow week in Nashville for those of us who did not attend the big Gatlinburg tournament held every year at this time and is one of the biggest tournaments in the nation.

You should all go…that is, if you want to pack two kinds of clothing…some for warm weather and some for the cold. Then you must like to walk a lot because the games are held in the convention center rather in a large hotel where one cannot only stay but go back to their room for a brief nap before the next game. It is a good time for prayer to ask for forgiveness for one’s mistakes earlier in the day or to try to forgive one’s partner for his much worse than yours.

So my regular partner and I have given up Gatlinburg and stayed here to play in much smaller games since a majority of the people have gone to the hills.

Even though we were playing against the smaller number of members, there were still hands that caused consternation. You don’t have to go to the mountains to be frustrated. They will come to you.

Here is a hand that made several partnerships argue about how it should have been bid, whose fault it was that it was incorrect by both north and south with different partnerships and what the real outcome should have been.

It doesn’t matter what East and West held but only North/South.

North: (S) A 10 9 6

(H) A K 7 3 2

(D) none

(C) A J 10 9

South: (S) Q J 7 3 2

(H) 6 5

(D) K J 10 2

(C) Q 3

East is declarer and passes. South also passes as does West. North now bids one heart. South responds one spade.

Now is here where it gets tricky. What is North’s next bid?

Here were the real answers. One North jumped to three spades. Another bid four spades and in the first case South goes to four spades and the other South passes.

The North who jumped to three spades had forgotten to add his void to his 16 points and had made only an invitational bid. South could pass but with nine points chose to go to four spades.

In the other case North correctly bid four spades and South passed, saying he thought that North was placing the contract and no more was to be said.

I’ve seen many novices do this.

Actually the second North was correct as he was saying, “Partner, if you only have six points, I think we can make game.”

If South has more than six points he should be thinking of investigating for slam. Yes, there is only a combined point count of 27, but it never hurts to ask for aces when so close.

The correct South’s bid of four (Roman Key-Club) no-trump where there are considered to be five aces…the regular four plus the king of the last bid suit. North would bid three clubs (clubs show 0-3; diamonds 1-4; hearts two without the queen of that suit: and two with the queen.)

South now surmises that North is holding three since he has shown so many points but doesn’t know if it is two aces and the king of spades or three aces.

Brave (or foolish) South’s go to six spades, which makes but could go down if the ace is not in South’s worthless doubleton. Plus he must finesse and find the king of spades.

Not many partnerships got to six spades but it provided a good learning session for the North’s, who didn’t show their points and the South’s who thought a jump to game was a closeout.

How would you and your partner have bid it?

Nancy Evins, of Lebanon, is a certified bridge instructor. Email her at na_evins@att.net.