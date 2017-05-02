Ruth Correll: High quality hay production

Hay quality is usually measured by the amount and availability of nutrients contained in the hay. The estimation of protein, fiber and digestibility of hay can all be used to determine quality. The ultimate test of hay quality, however, is animal performance. Quality can be considered satisfactory when animals consuming the hay perform as desired.

There are many factors that will influence hay quality, and one is plant species. Legumes are generally higher quality than grasses, and cool-season grasses such as tall fescue and orchardgrass are higher quality than warm-season grasses like bermudagrass. Within each species, there can be a wide range of quality. When properly cut, a mixture of a grass and legume usually produces high-quality hay.

The stage of maturity when harvested affects the quality of hay. As grasses and legumes advance from the vegetative to the reproductive (seed) stage, they become higher in fiber and lower in protein, digestibility and palatability. Forage quality deteriorates rapidly as the forage matures, even though yield continues to increase. Within each forage species, the most important factor that affects hay quality and the one where the greatest improvements can be made is stage of maturity. As plant maturity advances there is an increase in fiber levels and a decrease in crude protein and digestibility and therefore quality of the hay produced.

After mowing, poor weather and handling conditions can lower hay quality. Rain can cause leaf loss and nutrient leaching from plants during curing. Sunlight can reduce vitamin A content through bleaching. Raking dry, brittle hay can cause excessive leaf loss. Crushing stems or hay conditioning at the time of mowing will cause stems to dry at nearly the same rate as leaves. Conditioning has been shown to decrease the drying time of large stemmed plants approximately one day and result in less leaf and nutrient loss. Raking while hay is moist and baling before hay is crisp – at 18 percent moisture – will help reduce leaf losses.

Soil fertility is important to producing high-quality hay. Adequate amounts of lime, nitrogen, phosphate, potash and certain minor elements are needed to produce high yields of hay. Maintaining a high level of fertility will also help to maintain a stand of desirable plants and prevent weed encroachment.

A soil test should be used as a guide in determining the amount of fertilizer and lime needed for economical hay production. High yields of hay remove large amounts of nutrients. Clovers (legumes) are plants, which are capable of fixing atmospheric nitrogen and sharing this nitrogen with companion plants. The addition of clovers to hay fields can improve quality of the hay, fertility of the soil and therefore increase hay production. With pure grass stands, nitrogen must be added for high levels of production.

The most reliable way to determine hay quality is through chemical analysis. The University of Tennessee Soil, Plant and Pest Center can analyze a sample of hay for crude protein, fiber and total digestible nutrients. These results can be used to assess quality and to determine type and amount of supplementation needed for the desired level of animal production. Determining hay quality and matching the quality to different classes of livestock based on nutrient requirements can lead to a more efficient forage-livestock program. Contact your local Extension office for more information concerning forage testing.

High-quality hay is cut early, green, soft, leafy, free of foreign material and has a pleasant odor. Producing high-quality hay should be a goal of each cattle producer. Feeding high-quality hay during periods of reduced pasture growth can result in better weight gain in calves, and better milk production and rebreeding in cows. Feeding high-quality hay can also reduce the level of grain supplementation needed during winter.

